Raiders Predicted to Trade for $10.4 Million Former 1st-Round Pick to Fill Need

After allowing five sacks in Week 1, the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line improved allowing seven combined sacks over the next five games. It appeared that perhaps head coach Josh McDaniels was onto something. Turns out it was all fool’s gold

The Raiders offensive line put together a horrific performance during the 24-0 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked three times and pressured on 41.4% of his dropbacks, per Ross Jackson. Running back Josh Jacobs also had trouble finding open running lanes as he finished with just 43 rushing yards. It’s obvious that the team’s patchwork offensive line isn’t good or consistent enough. If the Raiders are still hoping to make a playoff push, they need to upgrade the group at the trade deadline.

There aren’t a ton of obvious options but McDaniels could look to a player he’s coached before. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report is predicting that Las Vegas will trade for New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn:

The Raiders are still looking for answers at right tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor is starting at that spot now, but he has given up two sacks and drawn five penalties on 267 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn has posted similar numbers this season, but his ceiling has proved to be much higher. He has allowed three sacks and been called for eight penalties on 330 snaps this year, but he earned a 74.9 PFF grade across 915 snaps in 2021 and was even better in 2020. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick benched Wynn in Week 6, and Mike Girardi of NFL Network reported the Patriots have received calls

about him. Reuniting him with first-year Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels could be beneficial for all parties.

Would Wynn Solve RT Problems?

Wynn came into the NFL as a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2018. He’s dealt with injuries as he missed his entire rookie season and only played a full season once. He’s also played left tackle until this season. As a right tackle, he’s struggled to acclimate and has allowed four sacks this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Wynn is in the final year of his rookie contract and could earn a solid payday in free agency. These are factors the Raiders need to consider before giving up draft capital to add him. Wynn hasn’t shown enough for Las Vegas to take a risk on him. McDaniels and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo will know him well. If he’s worth trading for, they’ll know. Unless the Patriots are willing to part with him for a Day 3 pick, it’s hard to see the Raiders making a deal for Wynn.

Isaiah Wynn's first pass blocking rep was not a good one. pic.twitter.com/dr6PsqaZgM — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 31, 2022

Raiders More Likely to Be Sellers

Had the Raiders beat the Saints and gotten their record to 3-4, there’s a good chance they would’ve been buyers at the deadline. However, they are 2-5 and find themselves in last place in the AFC West. At this point, the Raiders should stick with what they have and see what happens or sell off some pieces.

The playoffs are highly unlikely this season and there’s no reason to give up future assets to try and fight a losing battle. It’s possible that McDaniels believes in the team’s ability to turn things around but he needs to do it with the pieces he already has.