Raiders’ Jack Jones Has Strong Response to Criticism Over Fan Interaction

In his brief time with the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Jack Jones is making a name for himself. In back-to-back games, he has returned an interception for a touchdown.

Jones went viral in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs following his pick-six when it appeared that he was going to give the ball to a young fan in the crowd and pulled it back at the last minute. Some fans on X took offense to him seemingly tricking a child. However, Jones responded in a December 25 X post explaining that he decided to pull back the ball after he saw an adult who was about to snatch it from the child.

I didn’t snatch that ball from the kid it was from that blac dude who tried to take it watch it again lollipop https://t.co/SNkD0lk08d — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) December 26, 2023

In the video, it’s clear who Jones is referencing as there’s an adult who reaches over the child. Regardless, the Raiders and Chiefs are heated rivals so Jones isn’t going to be friendly with the fans. In this case, he didn’t mean to do anything to upset fans but he also stared down star quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his way to the end zone so he’s not afraid of stirring the pot.

Jack Jones Talks Win

Jack Jones was released by the New England Patriots earlier in the season before the Raiders claimed him off of waivers. Jones is a talented player but has had a hard time staying on the field due to injuries and off-the-field issues.

The Raiders were a logical landing spot for the cornerback as interim head coach Antonio Pierce coached Jones in high school and college. He’s been playing well for Las Vegas and has earned a starting role at one of the outside cornerback spots.

Jones hasn’t been around long for the Raiders-Chiefs rivalry but he’s aware of how important the Week 16 matchup was for Pierce and the team’s playoff chances. He spoke about the physicality the team played with.

“We knew what type of game this was going to be, so we said we’ve got to come out physical, we got to come out hitting, and they got to feel us every play,” Jones said after the game, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders’ physicality helped hold the Chiefs to just 14 points, which was just the second time this season they scored 14 or fewer points.

Here’s Jack Jones talking about the freedom he feels to be himself with the @Raiders under Antonio Pierce. (Interesting note: for all that freedom Pierce gives his players, they are also the least penalized team in the league. They understand freedom comes with responsibility) pic.twitter.com/oQtIqEVDRF — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 26, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders Breaking Losing Streak

Heading into Week 16, the Raiders had lost six straight games to the Chiefs. The team has especially struggled at Arrowhead Stadium having won just one game in Kansas City since 2013. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions so this was about as big of a matchup as the Raiders have had this season.

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby was especially hyped after the game.

“It’s incredible,” Crosby said in his December 25 postgame media availability. “Every time we come out here, especially in Arrowhead, we know we’re gonna have to fight and claw, and that’s what everybody did out here. So proud of everybody involved. It’s a beautiful day.”

For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs are starting to look vulnerable. It will be difficult this season for the Raiders to make the playoffs but there should be good feelings heading into the offseason.