Jakobi Meyers Sounds off on Famous Botched Play Against Raiders

Not of lot things worked in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ favor last season but they did get a little help from Jakobi Meyers. When the team played the New England Patriots in Week 15, the game appeared destined for overtime before, on the last play of the game, Meyers got the ball and went to lateral it to quarterback Mac Jones but he ended up gifting it to Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, who took it to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

Meyers is now a member of the Raiders after signing a three-year contract with the team in free agency. He’s going to hear a lot about the play while he was with the Patriots and that’s what he was expecting. He’s taking it all in stride.

“It was a humbling experience,” Meyers said Thursday at his introductory news conference. “But as far as growth, it taught me a lot about myself and how I want to help people in the future.”

The Patriots are typically one of the most buttoned-up teams in the NFL and Meyers was there for four years. It was surprising to see him make such a blatant error that directly led to a loss. Even all these months later, Meyer can’t explain what he was thinking when he threw the lateral.

“If you ask me directly what happened, I don’t know,” Meyers said. “That’s the truth. I don’t know. I had the ball and then I didn’t. That was the end.”

Meyers Talks Relationship With Josh McDaniels

Meyers came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent and had to work hard to earn a roster spot. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was Meyers’ offensive coordinator when he was a rookie. McDaniels isn’t known as a laid-back coach who is easy on players. Meyers admitted that he didn’t like the coach very much at first.

“Maybe at the time I wasn’t his biggest fan, but looking back on my career, he helped me grow as a football player and a man,” Meyers said. “I feel like coming out of college, I was still a young kid who thought I had all the answers and just knew I was going to be a Hall of Famer no matter what you said to me. But I’ve been humbled a lot, and I’ve lost a lot.

“I feel like at the end of the day I just want to be a better person and a better football player, and I had to start appreciating the people who were trying to get that out of me. I don’t think I appreciated that at first. But if you’re willing to coach me the hard way, if you’re willing to give me knowledge, I’m willing to listen and learn.”

Meyers Excited to Work With Raiders Offensive Players

The Patriots under Bill Belichick consistently have a great defense but the offense struggled last year without McDaniels on the staff. New England hasn’t been good about drafting skill players so Meyers has had to play the part of a No. 1 wide receiver. He’s now joining arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL Davante Adams. He is excited about the prospect of playing with the six-time Pro Bowler.

“They have some real dogs on the offensive side here,” Meyers said. “But just with Davante specifically, he’s a great player, and I feel that gives me something to look forward to with just the next level of my game. Come in here and see what greatness looks like and find ways I can add it to my game.”