Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers Has Message for Broncos DB Who Gave Him Concussion

Jakobi Meyers had an impressive debut with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos as he made nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns but his game was cut short after an illegal hit from defensive back Kareem Jackson in the fourth quarter. While the hit led to Meyers suffering a concussion and having to miss the team’s Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills, he made it clear that he’s not holding anything against Jackson.

“I mean, I understand the game I signed up for,” Meyers told the media on September 21, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “So we try and go out there and make plays. We’ve got to protect ourselves at all times and do what we can best.”

Fortunately for Meyers, he avoided serious injury and is back to being a full participant in practice. Signs are pointing that he’ll be ready to play in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s good news for the offense as the team only mustered 10 points against the Bills without him.

Jakobi Meyers Was Bored in Concussion Protocol

This wasn’t the first time Jakobi Meyers has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He also was in it last year and was forced to miss a game. He’s not a fan of having to be in the protocol as he’d prefer to be active.

“You’re just kind of waiting,” Meyers said of what it’s like being in the protocol. “You feel like you can go out there and make plays, but you know you’re not quite ready. So just trying to be patient, and just wait until I knew I was all the way healed or wait until I knew I was ready to go out there and play again.”

The NFL has become more strict with how it handles concussions, which is meant to help the players. Meyers’ injury initially looked much more serious so only missing one game is likely the best outcome for him.

Jakobi Meyers Enjoyed Having Success in Las Vegas Raiders Debut

Though the Raiders have two Pro Bowl wide receivers in Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, Jakboi Meyers obviously has a big role on the offense. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo targeted him more than any other receiver in Week 1 and struggled in Week 2 without him around.

Meyers came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent but is carving out a very impressive career. He was just happy to have such an impact on the Raiders in his debut.

“That was fun, it was fun for sure,” Meyers said of his two touchdown catches in Week 1. “Definitely because of the timing of them. I felt like they really helped the team at the point that they came. So, it was just fun, man. I enjoyed that.”

The Raiders are playing their first home game in Week 3 and this will be the first time Meyers gets to play in front of the home crowd. If he can follow up his Week 1 performance with another strong game, he could become an instant fan favorite. Having Meyers makes the Raiders’ passing attack much more dynamic as the team couldn’t move the ball in Week 2 without him.