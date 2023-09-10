Raiders Receive Word on Starting WR’s Injury Status After Scary Play: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are feeling high after winning their opener against the Denver Broncos with a score of 17-16. However, there was a concerning play that happened late in the fourth quarter when wide receiver Jakobi Meyers got hit late in the head by Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson.

This caused Meyers to collapse to the ground where he remained still for a few moments. Jackson was flagged for a late hit. Meyers was eventually able to get to his feet and was helped off the field by trainers. Early signs are that he’s only dealing with a concussion and is being evaluated, per a September 10 X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers is being evaluated for a concussion after that late, penalty-inducing hit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023

The fact that Meyers doesn’t appear to have suffered any kind of spinal or neck injury is a good sign. He’s not out of the woodwork yet as concussion injury can linger for weeks so it’ll be difficult to know his status until further test is done. The good news is that he was standing in the locker room postgame, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

#Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers being evaluated for a concussion. Was upright in locker room so that's a good sign. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 10, 2023

Jakobi Meyers Has Excellent Las Vegas Raiders Debut

It’s unfortunate that Jakobi Meyers couldn’t finish the game for the Raiders as he was arguably the team’s biggest standout. He led Las Vegas with nine receptions, 81 yards and two touchdowns. With Davante Adams being followed by All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain all game, Meyers was Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite target in the passing game.

He’s clearly going to play a key role in the offense as Hunter Renfrow didn’t register a single target in the entire game. Losing Meyers for any amount of time would be a blow to the offense. He’ll be a player to watch as he’ll have to pass the NFL’s concussion protocol this week before he’s cleared to play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.

Las Vegas Raiders Are 1st Place in AFC West

The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Broncos all lost in Week 1 so that means the Raiders sit atop the AFC West for now. It’s just one game but this is about as good of a start as Las Vegas could have to the season.

Week 1 was a sloppy affair. The Raiders committed 10 penalties for 97 yards and Jimmy Garoppolo threw a red zone interception. There’s a lot to clean up but this is a good start. The Raiders have a tough game on the road against the Bills next week. It’s hard to see how they win that game but the Week 3 home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers looks much more winnable after they lost 30-7 to the San Francisco 49ers.

A 2-1 star would be great for the Raiders as there was a real chance they could’ve been 0-3. The defense was a big surprise as they only allowed 16 points. If they can limit the mistakes and capitalize on some more turnovers, the Raiders may actually be a playoff contender. There are still 16 games left to be played but Las Vegas proved they aren’t going to be an easy win for teams this season. The Raiders’ schedule gets easier as the season goes on so getting off to a good start to the season is a big deal.