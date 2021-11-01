Raiders Release Promising Young LB Coming off Injury: Report

For years, the Las Vegas Raiders have been a mess at linebacker. They’ve had the most difficult time finding solutions at the position. It appears that the team may have finally figured things out. The trio of Cory Littleton, Denzel Perryman and K.J. Wright has been solid for the team. Both Perryman and Wright were acquired just before the season started but already have big roles.

Second-year linebacker Javin White had a real shot of making the regular season active roster in training camp but was hurt in preseason. He was placed on injured reserve and that played a role in why the Raiders signed Perryman and Wright. White is starting to get healthy and recently returned to practice but won’t have a chance at the active roster right now. According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, White is getting released.

#Raiders, I’m told, are releasing LB Javin White. Plan is to sign him back to practice squad if unclaimed. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 1, 2021

Tafur says the plan is to bring White back on the practice squad but he will have to clear waivers. It’s possible that a team claims him but his lack of experience and recent injury means that the Raiders will likely be able to bring him back.

What’s Going on With Nicholas Morrow?

Heading into the season, Nicholas Morrow appeared to be the Raiders’ starting middle linebacker. The coaching staff thought highly of him and he played well last season. Unfortunately, he got hurt in training camp during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s been out ever since.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia recently said that Morrow hasn’t returned to practice and it appears that is still the case. The Raiders have been getting strong play from their linebackers but wouldn’t mind having Morrow back. It’s hard to see him taking the starting middle linebacker spot away from Perryman but he would provide strong depth for the rest of the season.

Raiders Future at LB Still Murky

The Raiders have solved the issue at linebacker for this season but the future remains unclear. Luckily, Perryman is under contract through next season and they should keep him around. Littleton will also be under contract. However, Morrow and Wright will be free agents after the season.

The Raiders will have some decisions to make in the offseason as they search for a long-term solution to the linebacker corps. White could be part of the eventual solution. He’s young, versatile and should continue to develop. If the Raiders like what they have going on, they could bring back Wright and Morrow in free agency. Neither of them should be overly expensive.

The team should also consider options in the draft. As good as Perryman is, he’s never made it through an entire season without an injury. The Raiders should continue to solidify the depth at the position. In the meantime, the team has to be excited with what they’ve seen from the linebackers this season. They’ve played a large role in the team’s complete turnaround on defense.

