Proposed Trade Has Raiders Deal With Hated Rival to Land Top QB Target

The Las Vegas Raiders make any movements in that draft that would indicate they plan to trade up into the top five to take a quarterback but every option is on the table. Neither Aidan O’Connell nor Gardner Minshew are long-term options.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels has commonly been linked to the Raiders. He was recruited by head coach Antonio Pierce at Arizona State and the two remain close. However, Daniels hasn’t been expected to fall outside of the top-three picks, which would make it nearly impossible for Las Vegas to get him.

The rise of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy may be the key for the Raiders to get Daniels. Fox Sports’ Nick Wright put together a mock draft during the April 1 episode of “First Things First” and he had McCarthy going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 3 after they traded with the. New England Patriots. This scenario would have Daniels fall to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5. Wright pitched that the Raiders would send the Chargers the No. 13 overall pick, No. 77 overall pick and 2025 first-round pick for their No. 5 pick. The Raiders would use the pick to add Daniels.

That’s not a steep price to pay for a potential franchise quarterback so this would be an ideal scenario for Las Vegas.

Inner-Division Trades Are Rare

While being able to get Jayden Daniels would be a huge move for the Raiders, it would be tough for the Chargers to be a willing trade partner. The Raiders and Chargers are historic rivals and share a division. They play each other twice a season and it’s hard to imagine Jim Harbaugh would want to gift the Raiders their franchise quarterback.

Now, being able to add an extra first-round pick could be too good for Los Angeles to pass up. The team has a lot of needs and not a lot of salary cap space. Building through the draft will be important for the Chargers while they fix their salary cap situation. That said, they may be able to find a trade partner that isn’t their archrival.

Should Las Vegas Raiders Hold off on Drafting QB?

The Raiders aren’t in a great position this year to draft a top quarterback. They don’t pick until No. 13 unless they trade up but there are several teams picking before them that have major needs at the position.

It’s likely going to cost the team a lot to move up and get a quarterback. NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger doesn’t think this is the year the Raiders try to find their franchise quarterback.

“No, I don’t think so. I think they are okay,” Baldinger said on the March 29 episode of the “NFL Total Access.” “So, I say the defense is getting better. Christian Wilkins, Tyree Wilson, Madd Maxx, you add another piece to this defense or another explosive player on offense. I think this team looks a lot more competitive.”

The Raiders aren’t going to go far without a franchise quarterback, especially when the AFC is full of so much quarterback talent. Until the team can find the right quarterback, they should be aggressively looking. That could mean they have to wait until next year but they have to at least explore their options.