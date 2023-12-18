Raiders Rumors: Star QB With Ties to Antonio Pierce Declares for 2024 Draft

In a move that shouldn’t come as a surprise, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels has announced that he’s leaving LSU and declaring for the NFL Draft. Daniels spent five years in college so it was the logical move for him to head to the NFL now.

This is news that should interest the Las Vegas Raiders. Daniels has ties to interim head coach Antonio Pierce from their time at Arizona State. Daniels was with the Sun Devils from 2019 to 2021 when Pierce was a recruiting coordinator. Though Pierce did most of his coaching on the defensive side of the ball, he had enough of an impact for the quarterback to give him a shoutout during his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.

Aidan O’Connell hasn’t done enough this season to solidify his spot as the starting quarterback in 2024. There’s a good chance the Raiders will be in the market for a quarterback in 2024. Daniels is a player to keep an eye on, especially if Pierce gets the full-time head coaching job after the season. The Raiders hold the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft right now, per Tankathon. Daniels has been moving up draft boards so Las Vegas may need to trade up if they want to add the quarterback.

Is Jayden Daniels an NFL QB?

Though it’s an impressive feat that Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, not every quarterback to win the award has been successful in the NFL. Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston and Johnny Manziel are just a few of the recent winners who are either out of the NFL or playing as backups.

However, Daniels has a lot of positive traits that make him an intriguing prospect. Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman recently went through what Daniels does well.

“Daniels’ arm talent is obvious,” Spielman wrote in a November 16 column for The 33rd Team. “He has a long, linear frame and is an excellent athlete for the position. He demonstrates good poise and patience in the pocket.

“Daniels throws right-handed and possesses a smooth, fluid release. He has the arm strength and accuracy to make all the throws he will need in the NFL.”

Daniels is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback. In 2023, he threw for 3,812 yards while also rushing for 1,134 yards. The Raiders haven’t had a mobile quarterback in a long time so Daniels would represent a big change. NFL teams are starting to favor mobile quarterbacks so it could be time for Las Vegas to modernize the position.

There Are Some Concerns With Jayden Daniels’ Game

There’s a lot to like about Jayden Daniels. He’s an elite athlete with big-time potential. However, there are some reasons to be concerned about his game, per Rick Spielman.

“There are still areas Daniels needs to work on,” Spielman wrote. “At times, he will predetermine his throws. He also will force throws into coverage downfield because he is looking for big plays when he has receivers open underneath. And Daniels also needs to improve his accuracy in the red zone.”

Daniels spent five years in college and is already 23 so it’s possible that he’s already reached his ceiling. If a team like the Raiders believes that they can work with Daniels and improve his accuracy, then he could be a franchise quarterback for a long time to come.