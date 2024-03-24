Raiders Have ‘Sincere Interest’ in Adding Star QB With ‘Rare’ Skill Set: Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback even with the free agent signing of Gardner Minshew. The team is expected to explore their options extensively in the draft.

However, they appear to really want a player who is likely not going to be available. According to Vincent Bonsignore, the team is hoping they can add LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“It’s no secret the Raiders have a deep connection to Louisiana State quarterback Jayden Daniels,” Bonsignore wrote in a March 23 column. “Raiders coach Antonio Pierce recruited Daniels out of high school to Arizona State, where he was the defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator, and they remain close. It makes sense that the Raiders have a sincere interest in Daniels and are motivated to move up in the draft to select him.”

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner is one of the most highly touted prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class and it’s looking highly unlikely that he’ll be available after the New England Patriots pick at No. 3. That said, Bonsignore pointed out that Antonio Pierce could be willing to do whatever he can to get what he wants.

“Pierce is a critical piece in all this. A self-described ‘go-getter,’ he made it clear he will not hesitate to be aggressive to obtain what he deems necessary for the Raiders to succeed,” he added. “Telesco understands his role in building a team in the image of his coach, so expect him to be aggressive in fulfilling those needs.”

Daniels has hinted that he’d also like to play for the Raiders but there’s not much he can do to make it happen.

Jayden Daniels Has ‘Rare’ Skill Set

Jayden Daniels would bring a level of athleticism to the quarterback position that the Raiders haven’t had in years. In his scouting report for NFL.con, Lance Zierlein praised the quarterback’s skill set.

“With five seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels possesses a rare blend of playmaking talent and command from the pocket,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s tall but slender, so there will be concerns about durability, considering how often he ran in college.”

If the Raiders truly want Daniels, they may need to convince the Patriots to trade down from No. 3. That could cost a steep price but it’s hard to win a lot of games without a great quarterback. Las Vegas could be willing to do whatever it takes to land one.

Jayden Daniels clocks in at 21.8 mph. That's faster than Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields. 🏃🏾‍♂️💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/erSon0mtTl — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) March 23, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders Expected to Add QB in Draft

Even if the Raiders can’t possibly get Jayden Daniels, that likely won’t stop them from exploring quarterback options. ESPN’s Matt Miller labeled the Raiders as a “sleeper” team to draft a quarterback.

“This might even be a team to consider in the first round. Right now the Raiders’ depth chart consists of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell,” Miller wrote in a March 23 column. “Minshew is a solid veteran and bridge option, and he should be the starter in 2024 after leading the Colts to a 7-6 record while replacing an injured Anthony Richardson. But if a quarterback slides to the Raiders at No. 13 or No. 44 overall, general manager Tom Telesco has to consider adding a future starter.”

The Raiders will have other options later in the draft but it’s hard to know if any of them are close to what Daniels could bring the franchise.