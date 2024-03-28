Award-Winning QB Gives Strong Reaction to Idea of Joining Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were in full force at Jayden Daniels’ LSU Pro Day. Head coach Antonio Pierce, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello all attended the workout and met with the quarterback afterward.

It’s not much of a secret that the Raiders are interested in Daniels. Pierce recruited the quarterback at Arizona State and the two have maintained a strong relationship. Daniels has also hinted that there could be mutual interest between the Raiders and him. After his Pro Day, Daniels gave his thoughts on getting drafted by Las Vegas.

“That would be crazy. … That’s out of my control, so I don’t stress on stuff like that, but that would be crazy if that happened,” Daniels said of the idea of reuniting with Pierce on Raiders in a March 27 interview with NFL Network.

Daniels doesn’t have much of a say on where he’ll get drafted but it doesn’t sound like he’d be upset if he reunited with Pierce. However, he’s one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft and likely isn’t going to make it outside of the top five. The Raiders will need to get creative if Daniels is the quarterback they want to draft.

“My versatility. Explosive plays are name of the game of football. Defenses try to limit explosive plays & explosive players. My resume speaks for itself.” 1-on-1 w/ LSU QB Jayden Daniels on QB1 debate, Commanders, Raiders, speed, more. Watch Pro Day Special @nflnetwork 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/Vx4PwviMXL — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2024

Jayden Daniels Has Uneven Pro Day

Jayden Daniels helped his stock quite a bit in 2023. After never throwing for more than 20 touchdowns in college, he erupted for a 40-touchdown season and won the Heisman Trophy. He jumped up draft boards and could go as high as the No. 2 pick.

Daniels decided against working out at the NFL Scouting Combine and his Pro Day is the only time for him to showcase his abilities. While he dazzled with his arm strength, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso noted that it wasn’t a perfect day for the quarterback.

“The first impression I had from Daniels’ throwing session was that the ball erupted out of his hand with little to no effort,” Trapasso wrote in a March 27 column. “I have no concerns about Daniels’ arm strength or talent, but some analysts don’t view him as a high-caliber velocity producer. Daniels cranked the MPH on his throws underneath and at the intermediate level all pro day long.

“We can’t call it a flawless workout from Daniels, though. There was a clear miss on a rope near the sideline, and a seam throw failed to lead the receiver down the middle of the field. Daniels also slightly missed on two long-ball attempts early in the session before heating up late.”

It’s unlikely that a couple of missed throws in a workout will drop Daniels down draft boards but perhaps it could put him behind Drake Maye for the No. 2 quarterback spot.

Can Las Vegas Raiders Possibly Get Jayden Daniels?

The only way the Raiders have any chance at drafting Jayden Daniels is if the Washington Commanders at No. 2 prefer Drake Maye. There’s been speculation about them being open to trading down but they have a major need at quarterback and just traded Sam Howell.

Now, the New England Patriots at No. 3 could be interesting. They also need a quarterback but their roster is bereft of talent. They should trade down to accumulate draft picks and focus on building out the rest of the roster. If that is the case, the Raiders could offer them a haul of draft picks for the No. 3 pick and use it to draft Daniels.