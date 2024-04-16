Raiders Predicted to Add Young RB With Blistering Speed

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a major loss in free agency with running back Josh Jacobs going to the Green Bay Packers. The plan appears to be to have Zamir White take over as the starting running back and they also signed Alexander Mattison.

However, the current group of running backs lacks explosiveness. The Raiders could look to add more speed in the draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. is projecting the team to add Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright with their third-round pick.

“The Raiders lost Josh Jacobs, which means there are opportunities for touches in 2024,” Kiper wrote in an April 15 mock draft. “Wright averaged 7.4 yards per rush in 2023, which ranked third in the FBS.”

Wright ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, which was among the fastest for all running backs. He rushed for 1,013 yards for the Volunteers last season while averaging 7.4 yards a carry. White and Mattison are power running backs so the Raiders could add some more finesse to the position with a player like Wright.

Averaging 7.4 yards a carry in the SEC is no easy task so his skillset could translate well to the NFL level.

Draft Profile on Jaylen Wright

This year’s draft class isn’t particularly great for running backs. No running backs are expected to go in the first round and there may only be one taken before the third. Pro Football Focus has Jaylen Wright ranked as the No. 2 running back in the entire draft class so landing him in the third round would be good value for the Raiders.

In his draft profile for Wright, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees a future starter.

“Explosive back with good size and breakaway speed,” Zierlein wrote. Wright’s running style is more linear than free-flowing, which limits his cut smoothness and elusiveness on the second level. His vision and aggression as an interior runner are just average, but that won’t stop him from putting yards on the stat sheet. He regularly bounced runs wide and beat the pursuit around the corner, so a move to a stretch-based running attack would be a natural fit, allowing his speed to shine. He’s capable of running with power, but he will default into finesse at times. Wright’s big-play potential and talent as a pass catcher should make him a Day 2 target as a future starter.”

Jaylen Wright had plenty of huge holes to run through but he did make the best of it, these explosive type runs are all over his tape. We also see his contact balance on display at the end of this one. pic.twitter.com/XHsh90aNBn — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) April 14, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders Would Be Wise to Add RB

Zamir White looked very good for the Raiders in limited action last season. He had 451 yards on 104 carries. However, his sample size is very limited as he’s only started in four games. Head coach Antonio Pierce wants to run the ball a lot and it remains to be seen how White will do as the full-time starter.

With the running game being very important for the Raiders, they can’t rely too heavily on White. That’s why adding a running back in the draft with upside will be important. Alexander Mattison hasn’t averaged more than 3.9 yards a carry in any of the last three seasons. The Raiders need to add somebody with a bit more explosiveness. Though the team arguably has much bigger needs, adding a running back like Jaylen Wright in the third round could be the right move.