Social Media Activity From J.C. Jackson Heats up Raiders Rumors

Free agency is upon the Las Vegas Raiders and it’s largely unknown how the team will approach things. Dave Ziegler hasn’t been a general manager before and Josh McDaniels hasn’t been a head coach since 2010. The rest of the AFC West has been aggressive this offseason so it’s possible the Raiders look to make a splash or two in free agency.

The biggest splash would be cornerback J.C. Jackson. The cornerback was not franchise tagged by the New England Patriots and is line to receive a major payday. McDaniels and Ziegler have intimate knowledge of Jackson from their recent days in New England. Based on some recent social media activity, it seems that the cornerback wouldn’t mind coming down to Las Vegas. There was an Instagram post from RaidersReign of Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen recruiting the Patriots star to the team. Fans noticed that Jackson liked the post and it was verified by Heavy.com.

Obviously, liking an Instagram post and signing a multi-year contract are two different things. That said, this is a good sign that he’s at least interested in the team. If the Raiders were able to sign him, it would certainly tell the rest of the AFC West that they’re not going to go down without a fight.

Agent Predicts $67.5 Million for Jackson

Even if Jackson is desperate to join the Raiders, he’s still going to want to get paid. He has had more interceptions than any player since he entered the NFL in 2018 with 25. He’s one of the best cornerbacks in the league and his contract will reflect. Former sports agent Joel Corry believes that Jackson will command at least a three-year contract worth $67.5 million, which is $22.5 million a year:

The Patriots did Jackson a huge favor by not sticking him with a $17.287 million franchise tag. It sets the stage for Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to finally have some company in the $20 million-per-year defensive back club. Ramsey signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension worth up to $105 million through salary escalators in 2020. He also set records for cornerbacks with $43.703 million fully guaranteed at signing and $71.203 in total guarantees.

This contract would eclipse what Jalen Ramsey makes. The Los Angeles Rams star is still the best cornerback in the NFL so Jackson exceeding his salary might not actually happen. However, he’ll definitely get something close to $20 million a year.

Raiders Don’t Need to Panic if They Miss out on Jackson

If free agency begins and Jackson signs elsewhere, Raiders fans might not be the happiest bunch, but they shouldn’t panic. As noted earlier, Ziegler and McDaniels should know everything there is to know about the cornerback. If they aren’t willing to give him a big contract, it means they don’t think he’s worth it.

There are big free agent flops every year and there’s a reason the Patriots didn’t use the franchise tag on Jackson. That isn’t to say that he’s not a shutdown cornerback. He could be worth every penny he receives on his next contract. For the Raiders, there will be other good options if they miss out on Jackson like Stephon Gilmore, James Bradberry or an incoming rookie like Sauce Gardner.

