Raiders Predicted to Cut $72.25M Star After the Season

After having the same starting quarterback for nine years with Derek Carr, the future of the position for the Las Vegas Raiders is unclear. Jimmy Garoppolo was signed this offseason but he’s already hurt and it’s easy for the team to get out of his contract. While he’s a solid starting quarterback, he’s certainly not the long-term answer for the team.

In fact, he might not even get a chance to stick around for very long. There’s been speculation that he could get cut before ever playing a snap for the team. That still seems like a long shot but Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report is predicting that he’ll play this season but won’t be back for 2024:

And when Garoppolo is on the field, he isn’t going to carry the team like an elite franchise QB can. He played well with the 49ers but was never asked to do too much. While Las Vegas’ defense should show some improvement this year, it isn’t the top-tier unit he enjoyed in San Francisco. Garoppolo is a placeholder, and the 2023 season will leave the Raiders looking for a more permanent solution next offseason. If that turns out to be a rookie, the veteran may stick around for one more season—but it’s worth noting Las Vegas can release him next year and save $13 million off the 2024 cap.

How Garoppolo Can Last With Raiders

Head coach Josh McDaniels doesn’t need a physical phenom at quarterback. He has proven he can win with athletically limited quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Mac Jones. What’s going above the shoulders is much more important to McDaniels. Garoppolo is a smart quarterback and doesn’t make a ton of mistakes. If it weren’t for his injury issues, he may be perfect for what the coach wants.

If Garoppolo is going to have any chance of sticking with the Raiders longer than a year or two, he has to stay healthy. That’s something he has only been able to do for one season since he became a starter. At 31, it’s hard to imagine his body will get more durable. If it does, he’ll have a chance to last with the Raiders. There are enough weapons on the team’s offense to win some games but it will come down to whether or not Garoppolo’s body holds up.

From @NFLTotalAccess: A look at what’s next for #Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, with an eye toward training camp. pic.twitter.com/GzUQC12kxH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2023

What’s the Raiders’ Plan at QB?

The Raiders don’t appear to have a plan at quarterback for the future. The team was clearly considering taking one in the first round of the draft as they reached out to the Chicago Bears about trading for the No. 1 pick. They would’ve likely used that pick on Bryce Young or another top quarterback.

The Raiders are high on rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell but it’s far too early to know if he’ll be good enough to take snaps at the NFL level. If this season goes off the rails and the team ends up with another top-10 pick, drafting a quarterback will be on the board. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the AFC is loaded with elite quarterback talent. If they hope to realistically compete, they will need a quarterback with more upside than Garoppolo or O’Connell.