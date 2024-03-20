Jimmy Garoppolo Makes First Comments Since Getting Cut by Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo’s stint with the Las Vegas Raiders was short-lived after being released this offseason. He lasted one season with the team despite signing a three-year contract last offseason.

The end of Garoppolo’s tenure was looking inevitable but a two-game suspension in 2024 for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy sealed the deal. Despite the suspension to start next season, the veteran quarterback was able to land a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo had a chance to clarify exactly why he was suspended and explained that it was due to confusion surrounding the NFL’s “Therapeutic Use Exemption” policy.

“I mean, just messed up the TUE, really,” Garoppolo said during his March 19 introductory podcast. “I hate to joke about it, but just messed up the TUE when I first got to Las Vegas and yeah, bad timing, I guess.”

Garoppolo was dealing with a foot injury when he signed with the Raiders last season and it seems he didn’t take the proper steps during his recovery.

Jimmy Garoppolo Explains Why He Signed With Los Angeles Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo can afford to miss the first two games in Los Angeles as he’s joining the team to be Matthew Stafford’s backup. The only way he’ll see playing time is if the two-time Pro Bowler gets hurt.

Garoppolo doesn’t seem too concerned about having a pathway to a starting job as he’s just a big fan of how the Rams operate.

“Rams came in about midway through and I fell in love with the place,” Garoppolo said. “They were straight to the point, very professional — which I appreciated — and there was no messing around. Excited to be here, it’s gonna be fun.”

Garoppolo is somewhat in football limbo but he’s excited for his next chapter.

“I’m excited to start this new journey,” he said. “I don’t exactly know what is in store for me, ‘re-set,’ ‘re-invent,’ whatever you want to call it. I’m just excited to get back on the football field and start slinging it around with some new guys. I love football.”

"I just wanted to find a good situation, good people around, and I think I found it here.” 🎙️ Jimmy Garoppolo on his decision to come to the Rams. pic.twitter.com/RiepJ9ntiQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2024

Jimmy Garoppolo Excited for Another Opportunity

Rams head coach Sean McVay has a reputation for being one of the best offensive minds in the NFL. Baker Mayfield appeared to have one foot out of the league before he came to Los Angeles. After just a brief stint with the Rams, Mayfield went to the Tampa Buccaneers, had a big year and signed a $100 million contract this offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo is well aware of McVay’s history and that’s a big reason why he wanted to sign with the team.

“What Baker did, that was tremendous. Incredible,” Garoppolo said. “Sean is a phenomenal offensive mind. A lot of the guys around here are. I think that played a big part in ‘re-inventing’ — whatever you want to call it — a quarterback. Having good people around you, it’s not all going to be done by you. You have to have people around you to put you in a good position, call the right plays, all of those little things. I saw this opportunity, and I got excited. It just seemed right.”

Garoppolo is only 32 so there’s time for him to get another starting quarterback job if he can re-invent himself on the Rams.