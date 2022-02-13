Ex-Raiders QB Stirs Controversy With Joe Burrow Comments in Viral Clip

Things are way ahead of schedule for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Everybody knew the young quarterback had a bright future but few could’ve foreseen him getting to the Super Bowl in just his second season. The Bengals have not been a successful franchise in a very long time but Burrow has changed their fortunes seemingly overnight.

Back in 2003, Cincinnati drafted a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick who was supposed to turn the franchise around in Carson Palmer. While he had some solid seasons with the Bengals and made the Pro Bowl twice, he never fully embraced the team and eventually forced his way out. After holding out a portion of the 2011 season, he was traded to the Raiders and hasn’t maintained a good relationship with the franchise that drafted him.

Palmer is now alienating even more members of the Bengals fan base with some recent comments. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in this season’s Super Bowl, the former quarterback suggested that Burrow may not have long-term plans in Cincinnati.

“I think Joe’s gonna sit back after this game, win or lose, and be like, ‘Man, am I gonna re-sign with this team?'” Palmer told Michael Smith and Michael Holley. “Are they willing to do what it takes to continuously build to get back to the next Super Bowl next year? And the year after that and the year after that? How are they willing to structure salary cap-wise, to be able to afford [Burrow] but also … Ja’Marr Chase when he comes up, or Tee Higgins, or maybe even redo this offensive line that’s given up a league-leading 54 sacks this year.”

“Joe’s not thinking about this one Super Bowl,” Palmer continued. “Joe is thinking about getting seven.”

This is what I was referring too…. pic.twitter.com/omuPin9vmK — Just Eric 💰📈🗣 (@JUSTERIC__) February 11, 2022

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Palmer Stirs Controversy With Comments

It’s clear that Palmer still holds some ill will towards the Bengals based on these comments. He doesn’t have faith that they’ll be able to build a consistent winner around Burrow. Palmer was so unhappy with the Bengals during his time there that he even briefly retired to avoid the team. He said back in 2011 that he would “never set foot in Paul Brown Stadium again,” via Bleacher Report.

Despite the fact that most know that Palmer isn’t a fan of the franchise, many were upset with his comments on Burrow.

Evan McPherson did more for the Cincinnati Bengals than Carson Palmer did. — Evan McPherson Fan Club (@MoneyMacEvan) February 11, 2022

Joe Burrow has done more for the Bengals in the last month than Carson Palmer did in 7 years — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) February 11, 2022

The fact that Carson Palmer said that the first thing that would go through a QBs mind after winning the super bowl is “I don’t know if I can do it again here”, is baffling. Especially for a team with the future capital we have. No wonder he never succeeded — Jay R (@JayRBP) February 11, 2022

I hope the Bengals invite Carson Palmer back to watch them retire his #9 with a different name on the back. — Ryan Pence (@pencerm) February 11, 2022

I was watching Boomer Esiason talk about the Super Bowl and it made me realize why Carson Palmer's comments were so bad (again). It's because he hasn't cared to update his opinion. He hasn't looked at the changes they've made.

And because of that, he's still bitter deep down. — Goodbrrrrr (@JoeGoodberry) February 12, 2022

No Signs Burrow Is Unhappy in Cincy

It’s obviously far too early to suggest that Burrow is going to want out of Cincinnati. The goal for every player is to win Super Bowls and he’s getting a head start with this team. Also, Burrow is from Ohio so it wouldn’t be a matter of him wanting to be closer to home or with his family if he wanted to leave.

Quarterback mobility is about to start being more popular in the NFL if Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson get traded this offseason. Anything is possible regarding Burrow. if the Bengals fire off a few losing seasons within the next 15 yards, perhaps the quarterback wants a change. That doesn’t appear like it will be an issue for a long time though.

READ NEXT: Raiders Bring Back Former Defensive Coordinator to Patrick Graham’s Staff

