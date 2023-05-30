Ex-Raiders HC Holding Out ‘Hope’ to Land Full-Time Coaching Job: Report

The New Orleans Saints made an interesting choice when they decided to bring in Jon Gruden to help consult on the offense. The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach has become a controversial figure due to the email scandal that led to his resignation. It’s questionable if he’ll ever be a full-time coach in the NFL again but consulting with the Saints is a first step in a potential return.

Gruden is all about football all the time. When he was away from the league from 2008 to 2018, he became one of the most prolific football analysts in the country. It remains to be seen if he wants to get back into media but it appears he may still have the urge to coach. According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, Gruden is still hoping to be a coach.

“Gruden, according to people close to him, still holds out hope of coaching again after he was forced to resign from his Raiders job due to offensive emails that surfaced,” Tafur wrote. “He is suing the NFL, as his was the only personal email that was leaked from 650,000 gathered in an investigation into claims of workplace harassment with the Washington Commanders.”

Will Gruden Get the Chance to Coach Again?

If Gruden was on an Andy Reid-like run where he went 10-straight seasons with a winning record, the email controversy likely wouldn’t be enough to end his career. The problem is that he is both controversial and unproductive. Gruden hasn’t led a team to a winning record since he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 and hasn’t won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl in 2002.

Gruden is a very good offensive mind and nobody can question his work ethic but he’s a very poor personnel mind. He had the final say on roster decisions with the Raiders, which is why the team never got over the hump. He isn’t good at drafting or signing players but he wants the power to build his roster. If Gruden was willing to work for a general manager instead of having a general manager work for him, he could still be a successful coach. Considering he’s no longer a highly sought-after coach, he may be willing to come into a situation where he isn’t as powerful.

In 2014, @FresnoStateFB QB @derekcarrqb sat down with Jon Gruden before the draft. Seven years later, these two have the @Raiders undefeated. (via @espn) 📺: #LVvsLAC — Tonight 8:15pm ET on ESPN

📱: NFL App pic.twitter.com/8nHZKtne6x — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2021

Should Gruden Consider Being an Offensive Coordinator?

Gruden is holding out hope to become a head coach again but he’s got a long road ahead of him. He’s suing the NFL currently, which doesn’t make it an easy sell to an owner that he’s the right guy for the job. Mark Davis and the Raiders might be the only team that would consider bringing him back if things don’t work out with Josh McDaniels.

Gruden could also take a different route. Perhaps he should consider going back to the basics and becoming an offensive coordinator. He knows the offense and is a solid play-caller. Having him join a staff with a defensive head coach that allows him to completely own the offense might be a good situation for him. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris considers Gruden a mentor and he has recently been a popular head coaching candidate.

If he gets a head job, it’s possible to see him try to bring on Gruden as his offensive coordinator. That should be something to watch if Morris gets a head coaching job in the next hiring cycle.