Josh Jacobs Accuses Raiders Coach of Lying About Injury

It seems as if every time Josh Jacobs’ body is feeling good, he suffers a setback. Heading into Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Las Vegas Raiders running back expressed that he was feeling as healthy as he ever had this late in the season. Unfortunately, he got hurt during the Eagles game and was forced to leave early.

He’s already missed two games due to injury so this latest one was certainly frustrating. On Monday, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said that Jacobs suffered a chest injury but it wasn’t too serious. However, there’s apparently more to the story. Jacobs posted on Instagram early Tuesday morning stating that he does not “have a chest injury.”

He also said, “stop the” and inserted a blue emoji. That translates to “stop the cap,” which means “stop lying.” Essentially, it appears that Jacobs is accusing Bisaccia and the Raiders of lying about his injury.

Josh Jacobs posted on his Instagram story that he doesn’t have a chest injury, despite head coach Rich Bisaccia saying it yesterday. Jacobs left Week 7 after a TD run & never returned. He did practice on Monday and should be good to go Week 9 vs. the Giants pic.twitter.com/tPhBUvtw4D — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) October 26, 2021

It’s unclear why the Raiders would lie about Jacobs’ injury during a bye week and it’s odd that he would call them out on social media. The running back quickly deleted the post but it has been screenshotted and shared online.

Jacobs Likely Frustrated With Injuries

Jacobs is a team captain so it’s not a great look that he’s calling out his coaches on social media. Now, his post could be out of context. He may not be directly addressing Bisaccia in the post but it’s best to not leave things open to interpretation if you’re an NFL player. Regardless, Jacobs did what he did and it’s going to take time to get more clarity due to the fact the Raiders are on a bye week.

This post simply shows that Jacobs is likely frustrated with the injury issues he’s dealt with throughout his career. He missed three games as a rookie and a game last year. This year hasn’t been any better as he’s been banged up for much of the season. He’s a passionate player and wants to play well but he’s having his worst season as a pro. Jacobs has yet to rush for more than 53 yards in a game this season and is only averaging 3.4 yards per attempt. The lack of production only makes the injuries more frustrating for the third-year running back.

Sounds Like Jacobs Will Be Ready to Play After Bye Week

Whether or not Jacobs is dealing with a chest injury or not is a moot point this week. He’s got plenty of time to heal from what ails him. There’s no reason to believe he won’t be ready to go against the New York Giants in Week 9.

The Raiders really need to get him going. The Giants have a poor run defense as they’ve allowed 879 rushing yards which is seventh-worst in the NFL. Fresh off the bye, it will be the perfect game for Jacobs to break out. He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons but he won’t do it this year if he doesn’t start having some 100+ rushing yard games.

