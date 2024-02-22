Raiders Team Captain & All-Pro Could Bolt for Cowboys: ESPN

There’s been a ton of focus on what the Las Vegas Raiders might do at quarterback this offseason but they’ve got plenty of other big decisions to make. One of the biggest is deciding what to do with running back Josh Jacobs.

It’s unlikely he’ll get the franchise tag again as the team would have to pay him around $14 million of guaranteed money next season. If Jacobs tests free agency, there should be plenty of teams interested. Matt Bowen of ESPN seems to think that the Dallas Cowboys could be a great fit for the running back.

“With the expectation Tony Pollard does not return to Dallas, the Cowboys could pivot to Jacobs,” Bowen wrote in a February 20 column. “He has been a volume grinder for the Raiders, with the low pad level to finish runs and the quickness to make defenders miss. Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing in 2022, could also be utilized as a receiving option for Dak Prescott on swings, screens and under.”

The Cowboys were ninth in the NFL in rushing in 2022 but fell to 14th in 2023. Tony Pollard could be on the way out so running back is a big need in Dallas. Jacobs is from Tulsa, Oklahoma, so Dallas is much closer to home. It could be an appealing spot for him if the Raiders decide against bringing him back.

How Much Is Josh Jacobs Going to Get Paid?

Josh Jacobs is still only 26 so there should be teams interested in giving him a multi-year contract. It might help the Raiders that he’s coming off a down season. He had a career-low 805 rushing yards and missed four games with injury. His 2024 season could scare other teams off from giving him a big contract.

Spotrac has his market value at $10.6 million a season, which is reasonable for a star running back. However, the Raiders may like it more if they could get him closer to $8 million a year. He’s expressed interest in returning as he’s a big fan of Antonio Pierce. The coach also likes Jacobs a lot so he could push the front office to keep Jacobs. It’ll be an interesting situation to watch.

Should Las Vegas Raiders Pay Josh Jacobs?

Josh Jacobs is a year removed from leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. However, the team only won six games. The Raiders won more games in 2023 with Jacobs having a worse season. Much of that was thanks to the emergence of Zamir White, who rushed for 397 yards in the four games that Jacobs missed.

It’s fallen out of fashion to pay running backs a lot of money in the NFL and giving Jacobs a contract is risky. He’s proven to be a very good player but has dealt with some injuries in his career. That said, he’s a big part of the offense when healthy and it’s no secret Antonio Pierce wants a dynamic rushing attack.

If Pierce hadn’t been hired as head coach, it’s likely that Jacobs would’ve been on a new team in 2024 but with him staying put, it’s easy to see the running back returning.