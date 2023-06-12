Raiders Star Turns Heads After Dropping Cryptic Message

The running back market is going to get very interesting in the coming month. Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs are three of the best running backs in the NFL but all of them got hit with the franchise tag this offseason. Out of the three, Pollard is the only one who has signed the tender. In the meantime, Barkley and Jacobs are missing organized team activities for their teams.

Running backs haven’t been getting the best contracts in recent years. Even when they get a good contract, they rarely finish as Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott both got cut this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders would like to retain Jacobs. He led the NFL in rushing yards last season and has said he’d like to stay with the team. However, he could be preparing to make a stand.

He has until July 17 before he’s officially holding out but he hasn’t shown interest in signing his franchise tag tender that would allow him to sign a long-term deal. Jacobs may be worried about more than just himself. He posted a cryptic message on Twitter amid rumors of a possible holdout.

“Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us,” Jacobs tweeted.

Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) June 10, 2023

What Does Jacobs Mean by This?

In a previous tweet, Jacobs suggested that running backs may be the most disrespected position group. He clearly isn’t a fan of how top running backs frequently get hit with the franchise tag before they get to free agency and have a difficult time securing long-term deals. Jacobs may look at himself as a possible fighter for future running backs. It’s certainly an admirable sentiment but he’s fighting a losing battle.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell held out for an entire season and never was able to return to form. He did get a contract but didn’t get the chance to finish it. The same thing happened to Elliott. Jacobs may want to martyr himself but it has fallen out of fashion to pay running backs. The best teams aren’t giving big contracts to running backs. Jacobs certainly deserves to be rewarded for an excellent season but a prolonged holdout won’t be good for the team or him.

Will Jacobs Play for Raiders This Season?

The Raiders like Jacobs a lot. He’s a leader and one of their best players. Losing him would be a serious blow to the locker room and the offense. However, general manager Dave Ziegler comes from the New England Patriots. That is a franchise that has never paid running backs during the Bill Belichick regime. Ziegler may not be keen on going against the grain and giving Jacobs a massive contract.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Jacobs is willing to sit out the whole season and lose out on a bunch of money. The likely outcome is that he eventually signs the franchise tag tender and plays out the season. It’s not ideal for him but it could be his only option. Now, if he’s a good soldier and plays well on the tag only for the Raiders to tag him again next year, then things will get ugly.