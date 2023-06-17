Proposed Trade Sends Raiders’ $10.1 Million Star to Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders officially wrapped up organized team activities on June 15 but there was no sign of star running back Josh Jacobs. The team placed the franchise tag on the NFL’s leading rusher from last season and he has yet to sign the tender. Without signing the tender, Jacobs is actually not allowed at the team facilities.

The running back has hinted on Twitter that he may be wanting to take a stand for future backs, which could mean he’s not going to play on the franchise tag. He has until July 17 to sign his tender and reach a long-term deal. If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, the Raiders will have to find a solution. According to Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton, that solution could be a trade to the Los Angeles Rams. In a June 15 column, Moton pitched a trade that sends Jacobs to the Rams for a 2024 second-round pick.

“The Raiders may choose to pivot from their lead rusher,” Moton wrote. “They selected Zamir White in the fourth round of last year’s draft. If the coaching staff thinks the second-year ball-carrier can provide 75 percent of Jacobs’ production while under contract for less than $1.1 million, Vegas may place its top running back on the trade block.

“In the event that Jacobs wants to move on, the Rams may become a viable suitor. They can restructure Aaron Donald’s contract to save $20.5 million and fit Jacobs’ new deal under the cap.”

What Happens if Josh Jacobs Doesn’t Sign the Franchise Tag?

July 17 is the date to keep an eye on for players on the franchise tag. However, if Jacobs doesn’t come to an agreement with the Raiders by that point, he’s not going to be free to sign with any team. According to former NFL Joel Corry in a March 9 column for CBS Sports, league rules state that once the July 17 deadline passes, players on the franchise tag will not be able to negotiate a long-term deal with their team until the end of the regular season on January 7, 2024.

If Jacobs doesn’t reach a long-term deal with the Raiders, the next date to watch is November 14 in 2023, which would be Week 10 of the regular season. That is the last day he’d be able to sign the franchise tag tender. If he still refuses to sign it, he will not be allowed to play for the remainder of the 2023 season. He would be giving up $10.1 million in salary if he decided to take that route, per Spotrac.

Reigning NFL rushing champ Josh Jacobs hasn’t signed his franchise tender with the #Raiders. But he is casually squatting 550 pounds. pic.twitter.com/ltyImikcMH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 9, 2023

Josh McDaniels Is a Big Fan of Josh Jacobs

The Raiders had a disappointing year last season and went 6-11 after reaching the playoffs in 2021. One of the few bright spots for the team was Jacobs, who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. Though he hasn’t been at practice, head coach Josh McDaniels recently made it clear how much he values the Pro Bowl running back.

“The deadline [for a long-term deal] is not until July,” McDaniels said during his June 6 media availability. “I respect everything about that process. This is not the first time that’s happened in terms of me being a part of that. Like I said, I stand by what I said before — love the kid, love the player, love the person. Look forward to when I see him.”