Raiders Player Takes Shot at Josh McDaniels & Dave Ziegler

The regime of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler is officially in the past for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, their tenure is still looming large over some players on the team.

Former Raiders offensive guard John Simpson was cut by Ziegler and McDaniels toward the end of the 2022 season. He moved on to the Baltimore Ravens and started 17 games for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Raiders right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was watching Simpson play in the AFC Championship and used the opportunity to take a shot at McDaniels and Ziegler.

“Crazy the old regime cut a player who’s now the starting LG for the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship … who woulda thought. So happy for my guy,” Eluemunor wrote in a January 28 X post.

Crazy the old regime cut a player who’s now the starting LG for the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship…who woulda thought🤔. So happy for my guy — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) January 28, 2024

By “old regime,” Eluemunor is clearly talking about Ziegler and McDaniels. If that wasn’t direct enough of a shot, the veteran offensive lineman replied to a GIF of McDaniels with a barfing emoji.

🤮 — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) January 28, 2024

Eluemunor was one of the players who worked with McDaniels on the New England Patriots so opinions of the coach must’ve been quite low for him to take shots publicly.

Las Vegas Raiders Hosting Kansas City Chiefs

Unfortunately for the Raiders, the Ravens and John Simpson weren’t able to take care of business in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. This means the Chiefs will be the home team in the Las Vegas Super Bowl and will be practicing in the Raiders’ facilities.

The Raiders and Chiefs have had a heated rivalry that goes back decades so having to play host for them won’t be ideal. Kansas City has yet to lose a game in Las Vegas and will have a chance to improve their winning streak to six.

NBC Sports’ Peter King broke down why this news is devastating for the Raiders.

“The Raiders have to be vomitous, by the way, at the prospect of the hated Kansas Citians using their practice facility for a week,” King wrote in a January 29 column. “But that’s the way the system works. When the Super Bowl’s in an AFC city, as it is this year, the AFC Super Bowl rep uses the home facility.”

Las Vegas Raiders Nearing OC Decision

Although the Chiefs taking over Las Vegas for the Super Bowl is a nightmare scenario for the Raiders, the team has bigger things to focus on. The team is still looking to hire an offensive coordinator and many of the top candidates are getting taken off the market.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are nearing a decision and are trying to take a look at San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak before making anything official.

“Kubiak has received offensive coordinator interest, already interviewing with the Saints for their vacant job,” Rapoport wrote in a January 28 column. “Sources say he also has a slip from the Raiders, who might interview him early this week if the 49ers are out. Las Vegas is set to make an early decision this week either way.”

Kubiak has been an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings in the past so he has playcalling experience. He’d be a logical addition to the Raiders coaching staff.