Raiders Cut Rookie WR & Vet TE, Send 3 Players to IR

The clock is ticking for the Las Vegas Raiders with training camp officially over. The roster needs to be cut down from 80 players to 53 by August 30. There are still a ton of cuts to be made but the team is trying to get ahead of them.

The Raiders announced that they’ve waived rookie wide receiver Justin Hall and third-year tight end Nick Bowers.

We have made the following roster moves: https://t.co/SZLSyGA19r pic.twitter.com/nXsH77lLhf — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 28, 2022

Neither move comes as a huge surprise. Hall was brought in as an undrafted free agent this offseason. The Raiders have a deep group of wide receivers so it was always going to be difficult for him to get a fair shot at a roster spot. The 5-foot-8 wide receiver could find an opportunity as a punter or kick returner elsewhere.

Bowers has been with the Raiders since 2020 when he was brought in as an undrafted free agent by Jon Gruden. He stepped in and played some games last season when Darren Waller was injured. He should be a strong candidate to get back on the practice squad if he doesn’t sign elsewhere.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Brandon Parker & 2 Others Sent to IR

There are many tough cuts ahead for the Raiders but injuries will also play a role here. Players sent to the Injured Reserve will not count against the team’s 53-man roster count. In addition to the announcements of waiving Hall and Bowers, the team also announced that offensive tackle Brandon Parker, defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster and linebacker Tae Davis have all been sent to the Injured Reserve. All three of the players’ seasons are over unless they are let go by the team.

The most notable player placed on IR is Parker. The former third-round pick of the Raiders appeared to have control of the starting right tackle spot. However, he hurt his tricep in the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Losing him this early on will be a blow to the offensive line, especially with the right tackle position still being an unknown. With Parker officially done for the season, the Raiders would be wise to try and add a veteran who can play right tackle.

Other Cuts to Keep an Eye out For

A couple of former first-round picks could be on the chopping block soon. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Raiders are considering moving on from Alex Leatherwood in a trade or release. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell could also be on the bubble after missing most of training camp with an injury. That said, both of them have large guarantees left on their contracts so if they can’t get traded, it’s difficult to see them getting cut outright.

Cornerback Amik Roberston was having a great camp but struggled in the preseason games. Rookie Sam Webb balled out in the final preseason game against the New England Patriots and may have leapfrogged the veteran on the roster.

READ NEXT: Legendary QB Quits Raiders After Feeling Unwanted: ‘Don’t Think I’m Needed Here’



Follow @austincjboyd on Twitter for all the latest Las Vegas Raiders breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!