Raiders Free Agent DB Joins Rich Bisaccia on New Team

The Las Vegas Raiders defied the odds last season by making it to the playoffs with an interim head coach in Rich Bisaccia. Once the season ended, it looked like there would be a chance he’d keep the head job going forward but the team decided to go in a different direction and hire Josh McDaniels. Bisaccia quickly landed on his feet and landed the special teams coordinator job with the Green Bay Packers.

He’ll also be bringing in one of his top special teams players from the Raiders. The Packers announced that they’ve signed cornerback Keisean Nixon to a contract.

Nixon joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was able to make the roster due to his ability to be an impact player on special teams. He turned into one of the Raiders’ go-to special teams players in recent years – playing a total of 692 special teams snaps in three seasons. Nixon also had chances to line up on defense. He’s played 273 snaps at cornerback during his time with the Raiders. He’ll have a chance to make an impact in Green Bay.

Nixon Joins Fellow Former Raiders CB Who Got Big Contract

One of the most surprising stories of last year was the emergence of Rasul Douglas. The veteran cornerback spent time with three teams last season, including the Raiders, before signing with the Packers. He played in 12 games with the team and eventually earned a starting role. He ended the season with five interceptions and two touchdowns. For his efforts, he was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

After being a journeyman last season, Douglas has now found a long-term home. He landed a three-year extension with the Packers this offseason.

How so many teams missed on Douglas is perplexing. The Raiders could’ve used a cornerback like him last season as they struggled to create turnovers. Regardless, Douglas certainly earned his contract and might just be a perfect fit in the Packers’ defense.

Raiders Still in the Market for a CB?

The Raiders defense is undergoing some big changes this offseason. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is very different stylistically from Gus Bradley. Most of the changes to personnel have been regarding the defense line and linebackers. The team has made some good additions to those groups but the secondary could still use a player or two. The Raiders traded for Rock Ya-Sin from the Indianapolis Colts, who should have a chance to start.

However, it’s unclear who might start along with him. Trayvon Mullen is the most likely answer but he missed most of last season with an injury and it remains to be seen what Graham thinks of him. Perhaps the Raiders are waiting until the draft to further address the position. The team lost Casey Hayward to the Atlanta Falcons and he’ll be hard to replace after a strong season. Stephon Gilmore is still an option but there’s been little movement on a possible deal for him.

