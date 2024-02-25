Raiders Predicted to Sign Super Bowl-Winning Ex-Chiefs CB

The Las Vegas Raiders are projected to have $42.9 million in salary cap space this offseason, per Over the Cap, and that’s before they make moves to open up more salary cap space. With the team hiring a defensive-minded head coach in Antonio Pierce, it’s likely they’re going to spend big on that side of the ball.

One group the team needs to sure up is cornerback. Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs are very good young players but neither has proven to be a No. 1 cornerback quite yet. The Raiders could make a splash signing this offseason to address the position. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports predicts that the team will sign Washington Commanders free agent cornerback Kendall Fuller.

“Antonio Pierce needs help at every level of the defense now that he’s running the show,” Benjamin wrote in a February 23 column. “Fuller provides it on the back end, instantly becoming Vegas’ top corner after steady stints in Washington and Kansas City.”

The Raiders should have familiarity with Fuller as he was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 and 2019 where he won a Super Bowl. He’s spent the last four seasons with the Commanders where he’s started 62 games and been a team captain. Washington underwent major changes to the front office and coaching staff this offseason so it’s possible that Fuller is no longer a fit and will test free agency.

How Much Is Kendall Fuller Going to Cost?

Kendall Fuller isn’t a huge name and he’s never been to a Pro Bowl. However, he’s been a dependable cornerback for years and had a Pro Football Focus grade of 83.1 last season, which was seventh-best among cornerbacks. Cornerbacks are going for a premium right now and Fuller shouldn’t be any different.

Spotrac has Fuller’s market value at three years, $42 million. That’s a steep price to pay but it’s also much less than the top cornerbacks are getting these days. Cornerbacks can go for over $20 million a season these days so $14 million a season isn’t too rich.

Jack Jones Happy With Current Squad

There’s going to be a lot of talk about how the Raiders could upgrade the roster after an 8-9 season. However, Jack Jones doesn’t think the team needs to do much. He made it clear in a February 24 X post that he thinks the Raiders’ roster is good enough and the team doesn’t need to make big changes.

Fans telling me recruit these FA but I feel like that’s going against the guys. I believe In what we got, I don’t think we need to make any changes. — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) February 25, 2024

That’s clearly not realistic as the Raiders have a lot of salary cap space and need to spend it. The team also has a lot of free agents who likely won’t return. The Raiders also have a new general manager and head coach this offseason who will want to build the roster to fit their plans.

Jones doesn’t have to worry about going anywhere as he’s under contract and is a big part of their plans going forward. The Raiders haven’t been big spenders on defense for years but that could change in 2024. The team finished with a top-10 scoring defense and could be even better next season if they add some key pieces. Antonio Pierce likely wants to build an elite defense so expect the Raiders to use much of that salary cap space to address that side of the ball.