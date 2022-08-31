Ex-Raiders RB Set to Sign Contract With AFC Contender

One of the first surprises of training camp was the Las Vegas Raiders‘ decision to cut running back Kenyan Drake. The fact that he lost favor with the coaching staff wasn’t necessarily a surprise but the team only saved $250,000 in salary cap space by cutting him. They did try to trade but couldn’t find any suitors.

The Raiders cutting Drake wasn’t a referendum on his ability to be an impact play. The team just had too many other good running backs. Drake can still be a useful player for a team to have. It appears that the Baltimore Ravens feel that way. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the veteran running back is set to sign with the Ravens barring how things go on a visit he was with the team.

Sources: The #Ravens are hosting former #Raiders RB Kenyan Drake on a visit today and if all goes well they likely will sign him. A potential perfect opportunity for Drake, who should get immediate touches. pic.twitter.com/zBPl49pNDS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

The Ravens were decimated by injuries at running back last season so adding a proven commodity like Drake will help their depth. He isn’t the best rusher in the league but he can be impactful in the passing game. He caught 30 passes in just 12 games with the Raiders last season. He had 103 receptions combined between 2018 and 2019. He should be a strong fit in the Ravens’ offense.

Drake Recently Explained What He’s Looking For

It was confusing when the Raiders signed Drake to an $11 million contract last year considering they already had Josh Jacobs on the roster. He never was able to find a consistent role with the team before getting injured. After he was released, he had a chance to talk about what he was looking for.

“I’m not really looking for any specific type of money, or opportunity specifically. I just want to be able to go out there and compete and help a team win games,” Drake told the Associated Press after getting cut. “I’m a simple man. I’m not necessarily in the latter part of my career, but I’m not a second, or third-year player anymore.”

Things didn’t take too long for Drake to find a new team. Baltimore is also a really good landing spot for him. He could try to recapture some value this year.

What Drake Can Bring to Ravens

Drake is 28 now and coming off an injury. Running backs in his situation don’t typically make much money. The Ravens likely won’t have to pay him a big salary to get him to sign. Drake doesn’t need to be a Pro Bowler in Baltimore. He just needs to help bring depth and make some plays in the passing game.

The Ravens should be one of the best teams in the NFL so it makes sense why Drake would go to them. He’ll get a chance to compete for the playoffs and possibly a Super Bowl. The Raiders and Ravens don’t play each other this season so there won’t be a revenge game for him.

