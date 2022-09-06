Raiders Sign Veteran DL, Release Former Davante Adams Teammates on Packers

Though the Las Vegas Raiders recently finalized their 53-man roster and practice squad, the team continues to tinker with things ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. A big focus for the front office has been put on the defensive line. The team has brought in many defensive linemen this offseason, specifically defensive tackles, including two in the draft.

The Raiders decided to keep six defensive tackles on the active roster but none were initially kept on the practice squad. That’s changing as Las Vegas announced that they’ve signed defensive tackle Kyle Peko.

We have signed DT Kyle Peko to the practice squad.



Additionally, we have released DT Tyler Lancaster from the Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/IQylq7rPkm — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 5, 2022

Peko was originally signed by the team during free agency. He put together a solid training camp but wasn’t able to earn a spot on the active roster. He could end up being a key piece on the practice squad as he is the only Raiders defensive tackle outside of Bilal Nichols who had over 1.0 sacks last season. Peko was with the Tennessee Titans last season after spending two years with the Denver Broncos.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Raiders Release Tyler Lancaster

The Raiders had to make a cut to have room for the Peko signing. The team also announced that they were releasing Tyler Lancaster from the Reserve/Injured List. Similar to Peko, Lancaster is a veteran defensive tackle who signed with the Raiders this offseason.

After getting placed on Injured Reserve, it was clear he didn’t have a future with the team. Lancaster spent the last four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and was a teammate of new Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams. He should get other looks around the NFL if his injury isn’t serious.

Clelin Ferrell Praises New-Look Raiders Defense

The interior of the Raiders’ defensive line lacks some pass rush juice but that might not matter if the EDGE rushing is elite. Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby are one of the NFL’s best duos but the team will need players further down the depth chart to step up. One player to watch this season is Clelin Ferrell.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft has yet to live up to his draft status. He’s shown some flashes for the Raiders but he’s really struggled as a pass rusher. The team has a new defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham who is known for tailoring his scheme to fit his players. Ferrell believes that the new scheme could get the Raiders’ defense to the next level.

“I love everything about [the new defense] because it really stretches you out as a football player,” Ferrell said, via ESPN. “It makes you navigate, and really find every inch of what you can potentially do. And for me, it’s been a blessing, for sure, for [Graham] to ask me to do certain things.

“I think it can make me flourish into something that can really, really prosper.”

READ NEXT: Legendary QB Quits Raiders After Feeling Unwanted: ‘Don’t Think I’m Needed Here’



Follow @austincjboyd on Twitter for all the latest Las Vegas Raiders breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!