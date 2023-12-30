Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Raiders $230 Million Star QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Rookie Aidan O’Connell hasn’t been consistent and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be released.

The Raiders’ recent two-game winning streak has knocked them out of the top 10 of the draft, which makes it much more difficult to add a top quarterback. The team looks much better now than they did at the beginning of the season and the defense is playing at an elite level under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Considering the talent on offense and the defensive resurgence, the Raiders may find that adding a proven veteran is the way to go.

There’s been a lot of talk about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields as a trade option but Las Vegas could also consider Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 pick is as dynamic as any quarterback in the NFL but he’s dealt with injury and consistency issues.

The Cardinals will likely have a top-three pick in the draft this season and are clearly a rebuilding team. They could reset their clock by drafting one of the top quarterbacks and trading Murray. However, Murray’s five-year, $230.5 million contract makes it somewhat difficult to move him. Arizona could take on some of his money to get more return in a trade as they are likely two or three years away from competing for the playoffs.

If the Raiders offer their 2024 second-round pick and a conditional 2025 third-round pick that turns into a second-round pick if Murray plays at least 75% of offensive snaps.

Does Kyler Murray Make Sense in Las Vegas?

Kyler Murray has all the talent to be a top-five quarterback in the NFL. He’s got a big arm, he’s fast and strong. The Raiders don’t have a quarterback who can create with his legs right now and haven’t for years. Murray has rushed for over 400 yards four times in his career.

Putting Murray in an offense that has Jakobi Meyers, Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs could be a recipe for success. The cost to trade up in the draft and add a quarterback is likely much more expensive than trading for Murray. The biggest concern is the quarterback’s contract. Cutting him after the 2024 season would result in an $81.5 million dead cap hit. If the Raiders traded for him, they’d be making a long-term commitment.

Whoever the general manager is next season would have to be convinced that Murray could return to Pro Bowl form.

Will Arizona Cardinals Trade Kyler Murray?

The Cardinals have invested a lot into Kyler Murray, including the No. 1 overall pick and a huge amount of money. He’s still just 26 years old so he can be a play for them to build around. Even with the allure of USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell doesn’t see Arizona moving on yet.

“I would be surprised if the Cardinals moved on from Murray, but if they do, it would be for a quarterback in the top 10 of the draft,” Barnwell wrote in a December 21 column. “Given that they can’t ensure they’ll land one of the big three if they finish outside of the top three picks, Murray might be able to ensure his future in Arizona by beating the Bears, Eagles or Seahawks down the stretch.”

Considering the hype around the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cardinals could trade a top-three pick for a massive haul and start building the roster around Murray.