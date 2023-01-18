Raiders Named Among Favorites to Land Disgruntled Young Superstar QB

After a 6-11 season, it’s clear the Las Vegas Raiders have major needs all over the roster. However, quarterback will trump all other needs. The team is moving on from Derek Carr this offseason and will need to find a capable replacement.

The Raiders will have some veteran options in free agency but Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield don’t provide clear upgrades over Carr. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on an expiring contract but it’s difficult to imagine he’ll actually hit free agency. Even if his future is not in Baltimore, the team will at least franchise tag him and then try to find a trade partner.

That’s when the Raiders could get involved. If they don’t like their quarterback options in free agency or the draft, Jackson should be a player they take a close look at. He was the NFL’s MVP in 2020 and remains one of the most dynamic players in the league. The Raiders currently have all of their top trade assets and could land more if they are able to trade Carr. According to Sportline’s odds, Las Vegas has the third-highest odds of any team to land Jackson just behind the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Jackson Wants Fully Guaranteed Deal

Prior to the past year, it looked like Jackson would be a Raven for a long time. He’s the face of the franchise and has gone 45-16 in 61 career starts. The team has also built its entire offense around him. The Ravens are perennial Super Bowl contenders with him on the roster. However, Jackson’s situation causes issues. He doesn’t have an agent and has his family helping him make contract decisions. The Ravens and Jackson tried to reach a contract extension prior to the 2022 season but the talks fall apart.

He wants to be paid like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and there’s no question he deserves it. The problem is that he wants a fully guaranteed contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. NFL teams don’t typically give players massive contracts that are fully guaranteed. The only player who is currently on one is Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the team was widely panned for that move. It appears that Jackson won’t sign anything that doesn’t give him a fully guaranteed contract. The Raiders will have to be aware of that if they’re going to trade for him. It may be worth it as he could change the whole dynamic of the team and drive more fans to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Pros & Cons of Jackson on Raiders

Jackson is the polar opposite of Carr when it comes to playing quarterback. While he’s an above-average passer, what makes him special is his ability to run the ball. In the two seasons where he started over 12 games, he’s rushed for over 1,000 yards both times. The Raiders’ offensive line isn’t very good and adding an elusive quarterback like Jackson would allow the team to spend more money fixing the defense. Adding a quarterback like Tom Brady would require the team to invest resources into upgrading the offensive line.

Jackson is also a major star and would make the Raiders one of the popular teams to watch heading into 2023. Those things matter to owner Mark Davis. However, adding Jackson isn’t without its concerns.

He wants a fully guaranteed contract but has missed nine regular season games over the last two seasons due to injury. Considering how many hits he takes rushing the ball, injuries are a real concern with him. If he has a career-altering injury on a fully guaranteed contract, that could set a team back years. For the Raiders, it might be worth the risk as they need a quarterback who can help lift them out of mediocrity.