Raiders’ Antonio Pierce Sends Strong Message on Malcolm Koonce

It’s been a breakout year for the Las Vegas Raiders defense. After finishing last season with just 27 sacks, the defense already has 36 in 2023 with three games left to play. A big reason for the improvement in pass rush has been defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

The fourth-year pro didn’t have a single sack last season and it looked like he was on the roster bubble in training camp. He’s turned things around this year and has 4.0 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, he has four or more quarterback pressures in five straight games.

Koonce has really come into his own this season and interim head coach Antonio Pierce is impressed.

“Again, there have been certain players who you watch from afar and you say: ‘Man, if they just – if this happened and that happened, this might happen,'” Pierce said during his December 15 media availability. “And I think Malc is a prime example.”

Koonce was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft with hopes he’d develop into a solid pass rusher. After his first two seasons, it looked like he wouldn’t be an impact player. Pierce believes that sometimes it’s on the coaching staff to put a player in the right position to succeed.

“Sometimes, you try to put a player in a certain role that doesn’t fit him,” Pierce added. “And I think we found that role for Malcolm, we’ve adapted to the player because he’s a legit guy who can turn the corner and burn, and you can see the explosiveness. I mean that’s – you know what you get on the other side, on the left side, with No. 98 [Maxx Crosby], right?”

It’s starting to look like Koonce could be a dependable running mate for Maxx Crosby going forward, especially if he keeps getting better.

Malcolm Koonce Wants to Be Complete Player

Malcolm Koonce isn’t the biggest defensive end at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds. Due to his size, his ceiling could be a very good situational pass rusher. However, he wants to be more. He wants to be on the field as much as possible.

“I’m just trying to make the best of my opportunities,” Koonce said during his December 14 postgame media availability. “I’m trying to become a complete player and an all-around good football player in general, not just a pass rusher.”

Koonce’s 60.0 run defense grade on Pro Football Focus puts him 66th among edge defenders. His 81.5 pass rush grade is the 14th best in the NFL. He’s proving to be a very good pass rusher but does need to continue to work on his run defense if he hopes to be a complete player.

Malcolm Koonce has recorded 4+ QB pressures in 5 straight games 💪📈 pic.twitter.com/3imymyqL0s — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) December 18, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders Pass Rush Has Big Potential

The most exciting thing for the Raiders amid their defensive improvements is the age of some of their emerging players. Malcolm Koonce is just 25 and ascending. Rookie first-round pick Tyree Wilson is also starting to show flashes as the team has started to play him at defensive tackle more in recent weeks.

That’s not to mention star defensive Maxx Crosby, who is only 26. If Koonce and Wilson continue to improve, the Raiders could have an elite trio of defensive linemen to build around. That would go a long way in building a consistent defense.