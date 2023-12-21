Raiders Cut Veteran Defender After Just 4 Games

The Las Vegas Raiders were banged up at linebacker for much of the season but are finally getting healthy. With the position group getting solidified, the team has decided to release Malik Reed, according to a December 21 X post from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Raiders are waiving veteran edge Malik Reed, per source. He has 16 career sacks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 21, 2023

Reed joined the Raiders earlier in the season on the practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster. He ended up playing in four games; starting four of them. Despite starting two games he only had three combined tackles.

Reed previously played for the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers where he 16.0 sacks in four seasons. He wasn’t able to bring that pass rushing skill to the Raiders, which is likely why he was let go. Reed should be a candidate to get back on the practice squad as his experience provides depth to the linebacker position.

Antonio Pierce Praises Defensive Improvements

Last season, the Raiders defense finished 26th in points allowed (24.6 per game). This season, the defense has been vastly improved and is ninth in points allowed (20.0 per game). If the Raiders can hold that position, it would be the first time since the 2002 season that the team had a top-10 scoring defense.

What makes it more impressive is that the Raiders only have $46.5 million of salary cap space dedicated to the defense, which is the lowest of any team in the NFL, per Spotrac. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has done a lot of work to get this defense to be one of the better units in the NFL. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce was under Graham before he got promoted and had a lot of praise for what the defense is doing this season.

“I think Patrick [Graham], the staff, even when I was there at the linebacker position as a coach, we just kept talking about the process and trusting and believing it and staying within the scheme, letting the plays come to you,” Pierce said during his December 20 media availability.

“We know where all the attention goes to on our defense. It’s to our left side with No. 98 [Maxx Crosby] – there are opportunities there for the rest of our defense to make plays. And if we do our job, and we do it each and every snap, it gives you that opportunity.”

It’s been an impressive coaching job from Graham this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he got interviews for head coaching jobs this offseason.

Will Las Vegas Raiders Retain Patrick Graham?

Patrick Graham’s first season in Las Vegas was rough and it looked like be the latest defensive coordinator to try and fix the Raiders’ defense and fail. This season, he has proven that he was worth the hype when the team hired him. Regardless of what the team decides to do at head coach this offseason, they should do what they can to retain Graham.

He’s a former New England Patriots assistant who had close ties to former head coach Josh McDaniels so he could want a fresh start next year if he doesn’t get a head coaching job. It’s unclear what his relationship with Antonio Pierce is like. He has far more coaching experience in the NFL than Graham but was passed over when the head coaching job became available. He may prefer to go somewhere else with a head coach who has more experience.