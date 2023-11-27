Raiders Leak Final Roster Decision on Polarizing Starter: Report

Starting cornerback Marcus Peters was benched by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter of the Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. While interim head coach Antonio Pierce said after the game that it was a “coach’s decision,” the three-time Pro Bowler has struggled with tackling all season and had an ugly missed tackle against the Chiefs.

According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, Peters’ time in Las Vegas was in question following the game.

“Pierce wouldn’t go into detail on his decision, but there have been several instances this season when it looked like Peters gave minimal effort on some plays, dating back to costly plays in the losses against the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins,” Tafur wrote in a November 26 column.

“Peters was almost cut earlier this season, according to team and league sources, and is not expected back when the team returns from its bye week.”

Per a November 27 X post from Tafur, the Raiders made it official and released Peters.

Breaking: The Raiders have released CB Marcus Peters. He had a interception return for a TD in Week 8, but was benched last night. The move saves the team $1.5 million in incentives that Peters was on pace to earn. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 27, 2023

Peters was once a top cornerback in the NFL. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, a Defensive Rookie of the Year winner and his 33 career interceptions are tied for third among active players. However, Peters tore his ACL before the 2021 season and hasn’t been the same since.

Marcus Peters Couldn’t Make an Impact on Favorite Team

Marcus Peters grew up in Oakland, California, and was a big fan of the Raiders. Though the team now plays in Las Vegas, he was excited about the chance to play for his hometown team.

It wasn’t the dream scenario Peters was hoping for. He won’t even get a chance to finish out one full season with the team. At 33, it remains to be seen if Peters will be able to land with another team.

He’s really poor tackler and has just one interception on the season. In the past, he could make up for his poor tackling with his playmaking ability but that’s not the case anymore. Peters could join a team as a depth option but his days as a starter could be over.

Marcus Peters was standing alone at the 50 during the drive. Stayed there while the rest of the defense met on the bench after giving up that score. Peters and Antonio Pierce dapped each other up before halftime but looks like there was some disagreement in the conversation.… pic.twitter.com/EdvP1CCuUW — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 26, 2023

Who Takes Over at CB for Marcus Peters?

Marcus Peters started all 12 games for the Raiders this season so the Raiders will have a big decision not that they’ve cut him. Recent addition Jack Jones took over for Peters so he may be the logical fit. That said, he’s started just two games in his career.

Nate Hobbs could move to the outside full-time but he’s very good in the slot. The Raiders would risk becoming weaker there but Tyler Hall has played well when he’s put in the slot so it could be worth a try.

Amik Robertson has started seven games this season and with Peters likely gone, he should be a full-time starter going forward. R0okie Jakorian Bennett was named a starter at the beginning of the season but has fallen out of favor and has been inactive in a number of games.

He should now get another chance to prove that he belongs on the field. The Raiders could also have a fluid rotation at cornerback. The group could be Jones and Robertson on the outside with Hobbs on the inside. It could also be Robertson and Hobbs on the outside with Hall on the inside.