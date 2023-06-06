Raiders Pegged as ‘Best Fit’ for 3-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent

The Las Vegas Raiders are getting a better look at their roster as they go through organized team activities. There are still some good free agents on the market but the team is being patient with making additions. One area of concern that the team could address is cornerback.

The Raiders recently brought in three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters for a visit but he left without a deal. While the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement, it still makes a lot of sense for both sides if he joins the team. Matt Bowen of ESPN believes the Raiders are the best remaining fit for the veteran cornerback:

The Raiders had six interceptions last season, which tied for the lowest total in the league. There’s a real need for playmakers in the secondary. That’s Peters, an aggressive, ball-hawking corner who has 32 interceptions over eight NFL seasons. The scheme fit works well here, too, as Peters has the traits to break on throws in the Raiders’ single-high coverages while also baiting the quarterback as a rolled-up flat defender in Cover 2. Even with the injury history — Peters hasn’t played a full season since 2018 — his ability to create on-the-ball production would be an upgrade to the Vegas defense. The Raiders didn’t draft a corner until Round 4 in April, so there are plenty of snaps available this season.

Why Did Peters Leave Las Vegas Without a Deal?

Peters grew up in Oakland, California, and was a fan of the Raiders. Playing for the team he rooted for as a kid would have to be exciting. The Raiders clearly have some level of interest considering they brought him in for a visit. If Peters is a fan and the team was interested, why didn’t a deal come to fruition?

Peters is 30 now so OTAs aren’t as important for him. Many veteran free agents prefer to wait until training camp to sign so they don’t have to practice so much. He could also be holding out for more money. There’s no rush to make a deal happen but it’s certainly not off the table.

Marshawn lynch talked about the time he protected Marcus Peters Family over football 💯 pic.twitter.com/iY4dlNGJgM — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 13, 2023

Raiders Should Strongly Consider Signing Peters

The Raiders didn’t do much to address their cornerback room this offseason. They didn’t select in the draft until the fourth round and filled out the group with solid but uninspiring veterans. Peters may be past his prime. He was once one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL but a recent string of injuries has led to a decrease in quality of play.

However, he’s now two years removed from tearing his ACL and could be in for a bounceback year if he’s healthy. Peters is the type of player who would help bring legitimacy to the defense. He’s got a fiery personality and would be a leader for a young defense. Now, he may not be the same player over five interceptions in a season but Amik Robertson was the only Raiders cornerback to have an interception last season and only had two. Even if Peters could get a couple of interceptions, it would be an upgrade for the team. He may have a high asking price but it would be worth it for the Raiders to pay.