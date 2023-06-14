Raiders ‘Likely to Sign’ Former Chiefs All-Pro: Report

From the outside looking in, cornerback was arguably the Las Vegas Raiders‘ biggest need heading into the offseason. The team decided against adding a big name in free agency and could’ve selected Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez in the draft but decided to take defensive end Tyree Wilson instead. Due to the lack of moves, there has been major concern surrounding the team’s current crop of cornerbacks.

Luckily, the Raiders may not be done adding to the roster yet. The team recently brought in former Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters for a visit. He left Las Vegas without a deal, but that wasn’t due to a lack of mutual interest. Peters is still testing the market to see what kind of contract he can get, but according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed, it’s likely that the two sides reach an agreement soon.

“[Tyler Hall and Jakorian Bennett] may be competing for one starting job, as the Raiders seem likely to sign veteran cornerback Marcus Peters before training camp,” Tafur and Reed wrote. “Peters came in for a visit last month and, according to league and team sources, the two sides have stayed in touch as Peters tests the market. The Raiders have other veteran cornerbacks on their list, but Peters could very likely sign with the team that he grew up rooting for as a kid in Oakland.”

Peters to Raiders Is a Long Time Coming

Though the Raiders are no longer in Oakland, Peters remains destined to wear silver and black before he retires. He grew up in Oakland and was a big fan of the team as a kid. He was drafted by the team’s archrival Kanas City Chiefs when he first came into the NFL but could have a chance to make it up to his hometown team.

Peters is coming off of a couple of down years due to injury. He missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a torn ACL and was clearly working his way back to full strength last season. Peters was once one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL but just turned 30.

Marshawn lynch talked about the time he protected Marcus Peters Family over football 💯 pic.twitter.com/iY4dlNGJgM — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 13, 2023

Does Peters Still Have Some Juice Left?

Peters is still as fiery as ever. His personality is part of what always made him a great fit with the Raiders. He’ll get in anybody’s face, including coaches. Las Vegas needs more players like that. There are a lot of leaders on the Raiders who like to lead by example. Those types of players are great to have but sometimes teams need a guy who can shake things up. Peters is that type of guy.

It remains to be seen if he can still be a great cover corner. The Baltimore Ravens switched defensive coordinators last season and Peters wasn’t a great fit. He’s a much better fit in Patrick Graham’s defense that features a lot of man coverage. With the Raiders’ current roster, Peters would likely be their best cornerback if he was signed. There are young players who could take leaps this year but nobody has proven themself the way Peters has. Considering the Raiders’ need at the position, they should do what they can to lock the former Defensive Rookie of the Year up.