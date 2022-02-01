Mark Davis Jabs Raiders QB’s Family: ‘I Was Thinking About Trading Carr’

It’s a new era of Las Vegas Raiders football with the recent hire of Josh McDaniels as head coach and Dave Ziegler as general manager. The big question looming over the franchise is what will happen with quarterback Derek Carr. He’s entering a contract year and should be in line for a big extension whether that be with the Raiders or another team.

David Carr, Derek’s brother, recently put the team on notice by saying on The Herd with Colin Cowherd that there needs to be a “commitment from the organization that they are going to give him what he needs to succeed.” Raiders owner Mark Davis must’ve heard what the older Carr brother had to say because he took a jab at the former No. 1 overall pick after McDaniels’ introductory press conference.

“I was thinking about trading Carr,” Davis said jokingly Monday, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “David Carr, not Derek. I like Derek.”

The Carr brothers have always been willing to share their opinions about the Raiders and it appears Davis doesn’t like what they have to say. Regardless, it shouldn’t affect what the team plans to do with their quarterback going forward.

Patriots Previously Considered Trade for Carr

Until Carr officially signs a new contract, there’s going to be speculation regarding what his future with the team is going to be. It doesn’t matter what McDaniels and Ziegler say or don’t say, a contract is the only thing that will put rumors to rest. However, signs are strong that Carr will be getting locked up soon.

McDaniels has been a fan of the quarterback for a while. In fact, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Patriots were thinking of adding him after Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“For McDaniels, he now inherits a quarterback in Derek Carr that he has always liked,” Rapoport said. “In fact, the Patriots considered trying to trade for Carr before the season.”

Carr has been a popular target on the trade market in recent years due to the Raiders not fully committing to him. McDaniels will now have a chance to see if the quarterback is worth a long-term deal.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: Why the #Raiders hiring of Josh McDaniels is good for Derek Carr; Sean Payton is vetting TV options; The #Vikings whittle down their coaching search; The #Dolphins want to speak with #49ers OC Mike McDaniel again. pic.twitter.com/qbqCpy4xow — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Does Carr Get an Extension Soon?

The Raiders were the only playoff team from last season to hire a new head coach. Carr was a big reason the team was in the playoffs so it’s logical that McDaniels would take the head coaching job under the idea that Carr is going to be around for a while. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Raiders are about to hand him $30+ million a year.

Carr will likely want to receive something comparable to the $40 million a year that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got last year. That’s a huge price tag but that’s the going rate for top quarterbacks. If the Raiders can convince Carr to take less than $40 million a year, that will be a win.

