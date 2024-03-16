Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Raiders Land $97 Million Star CB

By signing defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to fill one of their biggest needs on defense. However, in the process, cornerback Amik Robertson signed with the Detroit Lions, which strengthened the need in the secondary.

The New Orleans Saints may want to start retooling their roster after several disappointing seasons in a row and cornerback Marshon Lattimore is one of their best trade chips. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, some teams expect the four-time Pro Bowler to get traded this offseason.

“Several teams believe Saints corner Marshon Lattimore — whose base salary is a paltry $1.2 million due to a restructure — is also available via a trade, and there’s intrigue on Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III,” Graziano and Fowler wrote in a March 3 column.

If Lattimore is on the market, the Raiders should be among the teams interested. He’s only 27 and is consistently one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Plus, he’s already under contract for three more seasons. However, players like Lattimore don’t come cheap. One thing that will hurt his value is that he’s missed 17 games combined in the last two seasons.

That should keep the Saints from getting a high first-round pick for Lattimore. The Miami Dolphins only had to give up a third-round pick to get a 28-year-old Jalen Ramsey last offseason. Lattimore will likely cost more. Considering his injury history, it’s feasible that the Raiders could get the cornerback for a 2024 second-round and possibly throw in a 2025 fourth-round pick if the Saints want more.

MARSHON LATTIMORE CALLS GAME pic.twitter.com/MLrfUAs66f — PFF (@PFF) October 13, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders Need CB1

Marshon Lattimore would immediately be able to come and be the Raiders’ No. 1 cornerback. Jack Jones is a very good No. 2 cornerback and Nate Hobbs is one of the top nickel cornerbacks in the NFL. Adding a player like Lattimore gives the Raiders a really strong trio of cornerbacks.

Considering the team added Christian Wilkins to a solid defensive line, crafting a shutdown secondary could give Las Vegas one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. That’s important in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. The Raiders may not be able to find a franchise quarterback this offseason. If they can’t, the only way they can hope to compete in the AFC West is by building an elite defense. It’s hard to do that without a shutdown cornerback like Lattimore on the roster.

Las Vegas Raiders Could Use 1st-Round Pick on CB

If the Raiders can’t swing a trade for a player like Marshon Lattimore, there’s a strong chance they could use a first-round pick to draft a cornerback. Charles Davis of NFL.com sees the team selecting Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the No. 13 pick in the draft.

“The best CB on the board heads to Las Vegas — and he’ll get plenty of work right away, seeing how Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are in the division,” Davis wrote in a March 6 mock draft. “Of course, the Raiders might also be interested in moving up for one of the draft’s top QBs.”

Outside of quarterback, cornerback and offensive line are the team’s two biggest needs. It’s very realistic that the Raiders use an early pick to add to the secondary.