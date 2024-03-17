Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Sends Message on Jayden Daniels

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for quarterbacks this offseason and are expected to attempt to add one in the draft. The quarterback who has been the most heavily linked to the team is former LSU standout Jayden Daniels.

He has a longstanding relationship with head coach Antonio Pierce and Daniels has spoken fondly of the coach. Defensive end Maxx Crosby has heard the rumors that the Raiders could target the quarterback and he’s a big fan of Daniels.

“Everyone’s rumored that’s the guy we’re gonna trade up, but we will see,” Crosby told Vegas Sports Today in a March 6 interview. “He’s an incredible player at the collegiate level, but the NFL is a different level. He knows he has a ton of work to do; I have watched a lot of his films; he’s got every talent and ability you can imagine … we will see what happens.”

Crosby had a consistent quarterback throughout his first four seasons with Derek Carr but the team started three different quarterbacks last season. It’s also unclear who will be the starter next season. Adding a quarterback like Daniels would give the Raiders a clear starter for at least a few seasons unless he’s an all-time bust.

Garnder Minshew Shouldn’t Stop Rookie QB Addition

One of the first moves the Raiders made in free agency this offseason was signing Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract. He started 13 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season and has proven he can be a capable starter. He’s thrown 59 touchdowns to just 24 interceptions throughout his career.

However, he’s likely not a long-term option at starting quarterback. At best, he can start for a year or two but the Raiders still need a franchise quarterback. That’s not going to happen in free agency this year but that doesn’t mean the draft is out of the question.

Trading up is always an option but it will be costly, especially if the target is Jayden Daniels. He’s expected to be a top-five pick. For the Raiders to get that high, they will likely need to give up multiple first-round picks. While it could be a steep price to pay to get a quarterback, it’s difficult to overestimate the impact an elite quarterback can have on a team.

Antonio Pierce Doesn’t Want ‘Band-Aid’ at QB

A major indication that the Raiders might not be done at quarterback was some previous comments head coach Antonio Pierce made at the NFL Scouting Combine. He made it clear the team doesn’t want a short-term solution at quarterback.

“You don’t want to put a Band-Aid at that position,” Pierce said during his February 29 media availability. “That’s old, man. I think the Raiders, we’ve seen that enough in this organization. You want the face of your franchise to be the quarterback, to be that guy you can count on for the next ten years.”

Gardner Minshew would be the definition of a “Band-Aid” at quarterback. He’s a capable starter but he doesn’t make the Raiders Super Bowl contenders. Based on what Pierce has said, there’s still a good chance the team at least attempts to add a quarterback early in the draft.