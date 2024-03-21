Maxx Crosby Reveals 1 Team He’d Play for if Not for Raiders

Defensive end Maxx Crosby has established himself as the face of the Las Vegas Raiders and has expressed the desire to spend his whole career with the team. However, there’s one team he’d have an eye on if the Raiders were no longer an option for him.

Crosby was born in Michigan and also played college football at Eastern Michigan. If he couldn’t play in Las Vegas, he’d want to go back to his hometown team.

“The Lions,” Crosby said when asked which is the one other team he’d want to play for during the March 15 episode of “The Rush.”

Crosby has been open about the fact that he grew up a Detroit Lions and now they’re coming off their best season since 1991. Head coach Dan Campbell is similar to Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce as they are both former players who remain player-friendly coaches. Luckily for the Raiders, Crosby is under contract through 2026 and has no desire to leave Las Vegas Vegas. It’s hard to imagine him playing anywhere else, including his hometown Lions.

If the Raiders were off the table, what team would Maxx play for? 🤔 @NewEraCap FULL VIDEO ⬇️https://t.co/nAtEqPlEOZ pic.twitter.com/FsHpPWyYDB — The Rush Podcast (@TheRushWithMaxx) March 20, 2024

Maxx Crosby Admitted Detroit Lions Fandom Previously

Though Maxx Crosby is speaking openly about his appreciation for the Lions, Raiders fans shouldn’t be concerned. This is something he’s been honest about for a while. Even during the season, he told Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell about his fandom of the team.

“I grew up in Michigan, so … and I went to Eastern Michigan, so I grew up a Lions fan,” Crosby told Sewell during the Raiders’ Week 8 matchup against the Lions.

Players rarely get drafted by the teams they grew up rooting for and Crosby has definitely grown to love the Raiders. In a different world where the Raiders don’t exist, perhaps Crosby could’ve been a Lion.

Maxx Crosby Ranked 11th-Best Player From 2023 Season

Maxx Crosby has established himself as one of the premier defensive players in the NFL over the last few seasons. He’s coming off a career year where he had 14.5 sacks and was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.

His season was so impressive that Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked Crosby as the 11th-best player in the entire NFL.

“One of the most consistent edge rushers in the league, Crosby is also arguably the best run defender among that group,” Monson wrote in a March 8 column. “He racked up 94 total pressures over the season and posted a 92.7 PFF run-defense grade despite battling through a knee injury that resulted in some gruesome-looking swelling at times.”

Only four other defensive players were ranked ahead of Crosby on the list. He was also the only Raider to make the entire list that featured 101 players. Not even wide receiver Davante Adams made the list.

Though the quarterback is typically the face of a franchise, Crosby has become synonymous with the Raiders. When he threatened to request a trade if the team didn’t hire Antonio Pierce as head coach, they quickly made the decision to keep him on. He’s come a long way since being a fourth-round pick and is now considered not just one of the best Raiders players, but one of the best overall players in the world.