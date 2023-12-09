Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Sends Strong Message to Mark Davis on Team’s Future

No one knows, of course, just how things will play out from here for the Las Vegas Raiders as they fight to finish the season strong and, against very long odds, remain in the AFC playoff picture despite a 5-7 record and a difficult upcoming schedule. Raiders star defensive lineman Maxx Crosby, though, says he is hoping the team can have a good final month to make clear to owner Mark Davis that interim coach Antonio Pierce and interim GM Champ Kelly deserve to stay put for the long-term.

Appearing on the NFL Network, Crosby told NFL Media’s The Insiders show that he has been clear with Davis how he feels on the subject.

“I have been very honest, and I have been very open about it. I love those guys. AP and Champ, I’ve been close with them ever since they been here. Before they got the jobs now. Selfishly, I want them to continue to be the head coach and GM. I’ve been very honest with them. I told Mark Davis the same thing,” Crosby said.

From our interview with Maxx Crosby on The Insiders: The #Raiders star pass-rusher advocates for Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly to stay right where they are. pic.twitter.com/FXw82dAPIM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2023

Maxx Crosby Took Concerns About McDaniels to Mark Davis

It’s been an odd season for Maxx Crosby, though given the fact that he has spent his entire five years in the NFL playing for the Raiders, perhaps he is accustomed to things being a bit weird. He is among the league’s leaders in sacks with 11.5 this year, and has 15 tackles for a loss. He has a grade of 91.8 from Pro Football Focus, which ranks fourth among all edge rushers in the league.

Yet Crosby was among the veterans who were unhappy with the state of the team early in the year under coach Josh McDaniels, and took those concerns to Mark Davis.

McDaniels, and general manager Dave Ziegler, were fired on October 31, and replaced on an interim basis by Pierce and Kelly. The Raiders have gone only 2-2 since then, though they’ve played appreciably better. At the time of the coaching change, they also switched quarterbacks, going from veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to rookie Aidan O’Connell.

Champ Kelly and Antonio Pierce Popular Among Players

Wide receiver Davante Adams is another of the veterans who, along with Maxx Crosby, approached Mark Davis about the coaching change. And both hope that Davis continues to take the players’ opinions into account as the Raiders make a long-term determination about their leadership team.

Back when McDaniels was hired to be the coach, after the 2021 season in which the Raiders made the playoffs under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, many felt Davis made a mistake in not taking into account the opinions of hs stars, like Maxx Crosby. Now, Crosby said, he really wants some stability after having suited up for four different head coaches in his time with the Raiders.

“For me, I take it as an extra motivation to help this team win so they can be in the position they’re in now for the long term,” Crosby said. “For me, I’ve had a lot of head coaches and a lot of change in my five years and I just want stability and honesty. I feel like AP and Champ are everything that represents and comes with that. Those guys are super honest, they’re straightforward, and I think they’re doing an incredible job.

“Obviously, they didn’t have time to prepare for this but they’ve come in and didn’t blink. All the guys are buying in. You see the guys these last four games. You see the improvements and we’re looking forward to finishing this season strong.”