Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Shows off Wild New Torso Tattoo

Maxx Crosby knows how to keep himself busy in the offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end married longtime girlfriend Rachel Washburn on March 4 and continues to be hard at work getting ready for the 2023 season.

The Raiders finished up organized team activities on June 15 and players won’t have to report back to the team until training camp. Las Vegas hasn’t announced when training camp starts, but it typically happens at the end of July. In the meantime, Crosby did something for himself during the off time. The Pro Bowl defensive end showed off an extensive new torso tattoo in a June 18 tweet.

The new tattoo covers his entire torso and features pictures of his daughter Ella Rose, former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. The tattoo also features the phrase “Be Legendary.”

According to a June 20 report from TMZ, Andres Ortega at Onder Ink is the tattoo artist who did the piece for Crosby. Ortega told TMZ that it took 11 hours to finish the tattoo.

Maxx Crosby Looking to Build Off of Strong Season

Maxx Crosby has had a meteoric rise since he was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He quickly became an impact player for the Raiders as a rookie and 10.0 sacks. He continues to improve and had 12.5 sacks while leading the NFL with 22 tackles for loss. However, he is not content with where he is right now.

Not only is he focusing on improving his own play, but he’s also working hard to be a veteran leader for the young players.

“That’s what I want to be,” Crosby said during his May 25 media availability, “a great veteran for all the young guys and just have them come to me if they need anything.

“I do everything I can to put myself in the best position to help this team, be the best leader I can be and be the best player down to down in the National Football League. … I try to show my teammates what that looks like every single day. Even when the rookies came in, I told them, ‘Just follow me every single day. If you want to continue building your career, follow me.’ I’m going to do it the right way.”

Tyree Wilson Excited to Work With Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby is no longer the young player who is looking to learn from veterans. He is the leader and best player on the Raiders defense. The team gave him an exciting, young running mate in this year’s draft. With the No. 7 overall pick, Las Vegas took defensive end Tyree Wilson out of Texas Tech. Wilson is still recovering from offseason foot surgery, but he can’t wait to get on the field with Crosby.

“When I was eating breakfast, Maxx came through and I chopped it up with him a little bit,” Wilson said, via a June 1 story from ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I’m excited to be his teammate and get to learn and work with him.

“I’ve been watching him for a while. He’s a great pass-rusher, dominant and a disruptive player that’s going to be relentless all over the field. That’s what I try to have my game at – be relentless and disruptive.”