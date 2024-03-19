Former Scout Predicts Raiders to Draft Award-Winning QB Despite FA Moves

Despite the signing of Gardner Minshew, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be in the market to draft a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, that will prove difficult as there are several teams selecting before the Raiders that have needs at quarterback.

In Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft for NFL.com, the former scout has four quarterbacks getting selected in the top four picks. That leaves the Raiders selecting Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 13 pick.

“The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to compete against Aidan O’Connell,” Jeremiah wrote in a March 19 mock draft. “However, I don’t think those two quarterbacks have the ceiling that Penix does in the NFL. There’s an assumption that Penix is more of a second-rounder, but I believe his skill set is a unique fit for the Raiders’ style of play.”

As a pure passer, Penix might be the best in the draft. He was the 2023 Maxwell Award winner after throwing for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns while leading the Huskies to the National Championship game. There’s talk of him falling to the second round but if the Raiders really like him, they may not want to risk waiting until later in the draft.

Michael Penix Jr. Could Go Higher Than Expected

In the media, there’s an expectation that Michael Penix Jr. could fall to the second round but that might not be the case. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Penix could be higher on draft boards than people expect.

“Many assume the choice would be between LSU’s Jayden Daniels and North Carolina’s Drake Maye if the Bears select Southern California’s Caleb Williams at No. 1. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon’s Bo Nix are also among the highly rated QBs with first-round potential, with one NFL executive predicting that McCarthy and Penix could go higher than some currently anticipate,” Reiss wrote in a March 17 column.

It’s hard to imagine Penix would get selected before the Raiders pick at No. 13 but it’s something to keep an eye on. There are at least six teams drafting before Las Vegas that could draft a quarterback. It’s possible a team like the Denver Broncos (No. 12) grab Penix before the Raiders have a chance.

Do Las Vegas Raiders Need to Draft a QB?

The Raiders need a franchise quarterback at some point. Gardner Minshew is a stopgap option who is better as a backup. However, he could give the team solid quarterback play for a season.

The last thing the Raiders should do is force the quarterback issue on a player they’re not completely sold on. This was a bad year to need a quarterback while picking outside the top 10. There’s a lot of quarterback talent this year but it’s going to cost a lot to move up.

If the Raiders can’t move up to get one of the top three quarterbacks, it is worth trading assets to get the fourth or fifth-best quarterback in the draft? It depends on how the team evaluates the prospects. There’s a chance the Raiders focus on strengthening the offensive line and defense while kicking the quarterback issue down the road. It’s not ideal but it’s better than giving up future assets for a player who can’t consistently compete with the top quarterbacks in the NFL.