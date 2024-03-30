Proposed Trade With Lions Has Raiders Land ‘Freak Show’ QB

There is no shortage of teams picking before the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft that need a quarterback. It’s looking like it could be close to impossible for the team to get one of the top-four prospects at the position.

However, that doesn’t mean the Raiders will leave the first round without a quarterback. Ben Standig of The Athletic pitched a trade that has Las Vegas send their No. 44, No. 112 and a 2025 third-rounder that could turn into a second-rounder to the Detroit Lions for their No. 29 pick. With that pick, the Raiders would select Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

“From the polish in the pocket, striking on deep throws and deftly evading sacks, two league sources rank the southpaw among the top three quarterback prospects,” Standig wrote in a March 25 mock draft. “Another scout slotted the Heisman runner-up sixth due to mobility concerns, inconsistency with throws and his injury history.

“For the Raiders, waiting another year means the new brain trust may not know if they have a long-term answer until 2026. Penix, 24 in May, is experienced enough to give him a shot to start quickly.”

Penix is coming off a very strong year with the Huskies where he led the team to the National Championship game and threw 36 touchdowns. Despite that, he’s not expected to be selected in the top half of the first round.

Michael Penix Jr. Described as ‘Freak Show’

Michael Penix Jr. may have helped himself a lot at his Pro Day. He ran a 40-year dash in the 4.5s, which was faster than many expected. According to a March 28 X post from Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Penix was described as a “freak show.”

An NFL coach just texted about Michael Penix Jr: “Freak show! Dude runs 4.5 and then jumps 37 inches. Arm strength is crazy in person. Locked in 1st rounder.” https://t.co/a8IcMSzPKr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 28, 2024

The biggest knock on Penix is that he doesn’t run the ball. That appears to be more about his style of play than a lack of athleticism. Perhaps in the right circumstances, he’d be willing to run more. Washington had a stacked offense and a good offensive line so it was necessary for him to run.

Regardless, the most important trait for a quarterback is how they throw the ball and Penix does that better than arguably any quarterback in the draft. It’s looking less likely he’ll be available at the end of the first round.

Las Vegas Raiders Have Meeting Set With Michael Penix Jr.

The Raiders appear to be taking a close look at all of the top quarterback options in the draft and Michael Penix Jr. is among the ones they’re meeting with. Penix told ESPN that the Raiders are one of the five teams he has visits scheduled with.

Based on how Penix impressed at his Pro Day, the Raiders may need to consider taking him with the No. 13 pick. The only real concern is his age (24) and injury history. However, he’s only seven months older than Jayden Daniels, who is expected to be a top-three pick. Also, he passed all of his medical tests at the NFL Scouting Combine, per a March 2 X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Now, there’s still risk with Penix but using the No. 13 pick isn’t a huge price to pay for a quarterback who could be a star at the NFL level.