Trade Proposal Has Raiders Deal 3 Picks to Land Franchise QB

If the Las Vegas Raiders want to draft a quarterback early, it could prove difficult for them to get a top-10 pick. The team could choose to kick the quarterback issue down the road and roll with Gardner Minshew or they could explore quarterback options available later in the draft.

One player who should be available to the Raiders is former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. However, No. 13 might be too early to pick him. Tashan Reed of The Athletic pitched a trade that would send the Raiders’ No. 44, No. 77 and No. 112 picks to the Miami Dolphins for their No. 21 and No. 158 picks. With the No. 21 pick, the Raiders would select Penix.

“The Raiders already have two quarterbacks who started double-digit games last year in Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell, but it’s unlikely the team views either as the long-term answer,” Reed wrote in a March 21 mock draft. “With that in mind, the Raiders got aggressive and traded up to land Penix. The 6-2, 216-pound quarterback blossomed into a star at Washington in 2022 and 2023, following four injury-plagued seasons at Indiana. He has a cannon for an arm and all the right intangibles, like leadership, perseverance and competitiveness. His injury history and lack of mobility are concerns, but the good outweighs the bad. He’ll be 24 as a rookie, but he can still improve with proper development. Nothing would be handed to him, but ideally he’d win a competition with Minshew and O’Connell to become the Raiders’ starting quarterback in 2024.”

Is Michael Penix Jr. The Right QB for Las Vegas Raiders?

Michael Penix Jr.’s draft stock has been all over the place. Prior to a lackluster showing in the National Championship game against Michigan, he was widely considered a first-round pick. Now there’s an expectation that he could be available in the second round.

There is a level of risk with Penix. He might throw the best ball of any quarterback in the draft but he’ll already be 24 as a rookie and has suffered two separate torn ACL injuries. That said, he’s a proven winner and has great arm talent. It’d be too risky to take him with the No. 13 pick but he may be worth taking a chance on for the Raiders later in the draft.

"As tight a spiral as you'll see." – @Movethesticks Where does Michael Penix Jr. land in April? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QzRSIGactj — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 3, 2024

Terrion Arnold Projected to Be No. 13 Pick

Outside of quarterback, cornerback is arguably the Raiders’ biggest need. Tashan Reed had the team landing Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the No. 13 pick.

“The Alabama standout has all of the makings of a Day 1 starter at cornerback, which isn’t the worst consolation prize in the world,” Reed wrote. “He’d complete a formidable secondary (on paper) with Jack Jones filling the other cornerback role, Nate Hobbs at nickelback, Tre’von Moehrig at free safety and Marcus Epps at strong safety.”

Landing a potential shutdown cornerback and a franchise quarterback in the first round would be a big deal for the Raiders. Arnold might be the best cornerback in the draft but many of the teams picking ahead of Las Vegas have bigger needs. Being able to land a prospect like Arnold at No. 13 could be too appealing for the Raiders to pass up.