Raiders Star Rookie Arrested for DUI After Colts Win: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have already had a decade’s worth of controversies just this season. Head coach Jon Gruden resigned earlier in the season after emails containing racist, homophobic and sexist language were leaked to the media. Later, star wide receiver Henry Ruggs was arrested for his involvement in a car crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog. Not long after Ruggs was released, the team also released former first-round pick Damon Arnette after he was caught sending death threats to somebody over social media.

Despite all of this, the Raiders are a win away from making the playoffs. However, they are hitting another snag. According to TMZ, rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs was arrested for a DUI after the team returned to Las Vegas following their win over the Indianapolis Colts. The report notes that cops found Hobbs asleep in his car at a parking garage exit ramp after The Cromwell Hotel notified them around 4:00 a.m on January 3.

Per TMZ’s sources, Hobbs didn’t do well in a sobriety test once police reached him and that’s when he was arrested. The cornerback was booked in the Clark County Detention Center at 6:38 a.m, per TMZ. A jail official told the outlet that “Hobbs was booked on one count of misdemeanor DUI” and will have a court date set for May.

Hobbs Having Excellent Rookie Season

Based on TMZ’s report, it doesn’t sound like anybody was hurt with the Hobbs DUI. However, this could be another bad development for a Raiders team that has already dealt with a lot this season. Hobbs is a rookie but he’s been playing at a very high level. He may be the best pick the team made in the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hobbs hasn’t allowed a single touchdown reception in coverage this season. He’s also one of the highest-graded cornerbacks in the league.

Nate Hobbs is ALREADY one of the best CBs in the league 😤 🔒 78.1 PFF Grade (8th among CBs)

🔒 8.1 yards/catch allowed (10th) The 5th round rookie is BALLING pic.twitter.com/77FrbcAoxC — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) December 8, 2021

Hobbs has been one of the team’s most important defensive players. His ability in coverage and sure tackling has been a welcome addition. There weren’t many red flags with him coming into the NFL so the Raiders will just have to hope that this doesn’t happen again.

Rich Bisaccia Addresses Hobbs Arrest

As noted earlier, this is far from the first incident the Raiders have dealt with this year. This news comes at a really bad time for the team as they prepare for the most important game of the season against the Chargers. It remains to be seen if Hobbs will play as the team continues to gather facts. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia had a chance to address the situation.

“We kind of learned of how to deal with distractions around here,” Bisaccia said Monday. “Certainly disappointed on the news. I don’t have all the facts, yet. I’ll be able to comment as the end of the week comes when I get more information about what’s actually going to happen with that.”

The Raiders players have overcome a lot this season and they’ll have to overcome even more before it’s over.

