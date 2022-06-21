5-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent Heats up Speculation With Raiders Tweet

After a loud offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have started to quiet down. The team has already made quite a few big moves between hiring Josh McDaniels as head coach and trading for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. However, they could still have another big move or two left to make.

Ndamukong Suh has been a player Raiders fans have wanted in silver and black for years. His aggressive play style and swagger would’ve made him the perfect fit with the team in the 1980s. If the Raiders hope to recapture some of that swagger, Suh should be on their radar.

Due to some recent social media activity, it sounds like the five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman would love the opportunity. Responding to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that speculated where Suh could go, he said that the “Raiders could be fun.”

Raiders could be fun https://t.co/WfZZbWQf9P — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) June 21, 2022

It’s quite notable that a big name like Suh would single out the Raiders as a place he’d want to play. He’s a very smart player and likely knows a lot of stuff that isn’t known to the public.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Is Suh Going to Sign With the Raiders?

This late into the offseason, Suh wouldn’t just randomly say he wants to play with the Raiders. Las Vegas has spent a lot of time retooling their defensive line this offseason but none of their defensive tackles have the pass rush ability that Suh has. He’s had 6.0 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Signs right now are pointing to the defensive lineman signing with the Raiders. He’d bring a lot of veteran experience and leadership to a defense that has struggled for years. Las Vegas doesn’t necessarily need more defensive linemen but Suh could be a difference-maker despite being 35.

Should Raiders Sign Suh?

For Suh, the Raiders make a lot of sense. They are an ascending team with Super Bowl aspirations. Though some believe they are at the bottom of a stacked AFC West, they were one of only two teams from the division to get to the playoffs last season. Also, Las Vegas is a desirable city for a veteran like Suh to play in. There’s no state income tax and plenty of fun to be had. Also, there’s been speculation that the defensive lineman is a Raiders fan due to an old photo he took with NBA legend Charles Barkley where he was wearing Raiders gear.

Kid Ndamukong Suh hanging out with adult Charles Barkley #fbf (via @ESPNMag) pic.twitter.com/YGjk7w5Mba — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 5, 2014

That said, would signing him make sense for the Raiders? As noted earlier, the team doesn’t really need more defensive linemen. Signing Suh would be a sign that the Raiders believe they need a further upgrade along the defensive line, but it’s never a bad thing to get more talented. Signing Suh would be a luxury but the Los Angeles Rams proved last season that sometimes luxury signings can make a positive impact in a big way. Suh likely doesn’t have many years left and it would be exciting for both sides for him to finish up his career in Las Vegas.

READ NEXT: 6-Time Pro Bowl WR Shares NSFW Admission About Davante Adams

