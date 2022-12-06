Could Raiders Enter Sweepstakes for 3-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent?

Things are starting to heat up for the Las Vegas Raiders after a miserable start to the season. The team was 2-7 through nine games but has won three in a row and now sits at 5-7. They are 2.0 games out of the seventh seed in the AFC and likely need to win their last five games to get into the playoffs.

It’s a tall order but not entirely impossible. The Raiders have winnable games coming up against the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers but the last two games are against the tough San Francisco 49ers and rival Kansas City Chiefs. If the Raiders can take care of business against the Rams on Thursday, they might want to consider loading up for a late-season push.

Davante Adams has been unstoppable this season and Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller are nearing their returns. The team has plenty of offensive talent but might want to consider adding more depth. Odell Bekcham Jr. is currently on a free agent tour and has met with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. All three of those teams are in better shape than the Raiders but the silver and black could be appealing to Beckham.

Why OBJ Could Have Interest in Raiders

It’s obvious why Beckham is showing the most interest in the Bills, Giants and Cowboys. All three are looking like playoff teams and are in big markets. Plus, they could all use wide receiver help. If Renfrow comes back, the Raiders don’t really need wide receiver help. Adams is the focal point of the offense and Mack Hollins is having a career season.

A major reason why the Raiders should be appealing to Beckham is the fact that the team doesn’t really need him. Many are likely overvaluing the kind of impact he can have this season after rehabbing a torn ACL. There’s going to be a lot of pressure to perform with one of the three aforementioned teams. With the Raiders, he’d be a fourth or fifth option on the offense. Normally, that wouldn’t be something he’d want but it’d give him a chance to ease his way back from injury. Plus, there may not be a player in the NFL who is a better fit in Las Vegas than Beckham. His flashy personality would be right at home in Sin City. He also has a good relationship with Derek Carr.

OBJ is picking at Derek Carr on his Instagram… I'm gonna be honest… I don't see it 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/75tCxNrcdn — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) August 4, 2022

Should Raiders Go All out on Making a Run This Year?

The Raiders are in an awkward position right now. At 5-7, they aren’t out of the playoff race but have to play flawless football for the rest of the season. Many teams outside of the playoff race will likely rest banged-up players down the stretch and get a look at some young players. The Raiders could go that route but they were 6-7 last season before going on a run and sneaking into the playoffs.

If Las Vegas thinks they can do that again, they could try to go all out. That would mean getting previously injured players back on the field and taking a hard look at free agency. Beckham is the most notable free agent but the Raiders could look to beef up the defensive depth. Thursday’s game against the Rams could determine how the team chooses to operate over the last chunk of the season.