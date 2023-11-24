Patrick Mahomes Has Strong Words for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

One of the top player rivalries in the NFL is between Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Though the two have a lot of respect for each other, they talk a lot of trash when the two teams play.

With the Raiders and Chiefs playing in Week 12, Mahomes spoke about Crosby and what he brings to a game.

“I mean, I don’t like playing against him because I know what type of player he is and the mindset he comes in with. But, yeah, I don’t talk to a ton of trash. I just try to stay fired up and go out there and win. And he’s the same way.” Mahomes said during his November 22 media availability. “He wants to win as much as anybody. And that’s why I have so much respect for him. But at the end of the day, we’re competing; that’s what competitors do.”

Crosby has 4.0 sacks in eight career games against the Chiefs but the Raiders have only won one of those games. Mahomes clearly has a lot of respect for Crosby so he’s going to be a big part of Kansas City’s offensive gameplan. He’s the type of player who can affect the game enough to give the Raiders a chance to break their five-game losing streak against the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes Praises Maxx Crosby

Last season, Patrick Mahomes and Maxx Crosby got a little chippy in a Week 5 Monday Night Football game. Crosby got in Mahomes’ face and the quarterback didn’t back down. The two have gotten heated with each other at times but there’s a lot of respect there.

Mahomes had some high praise for Crosby.

“No, I don’t think he’s necessarily trying to. If he’s trying to push buttons, he just plays hard every single snap.” Mahomes said. “And that’s why he’s one of the best players in the NFL.”

Crosby has been known to talk a lot of trash and push buttons and not even the best quarterback in the NFL is safe from his words.

Love this kind of football. Maxx Crosby vs. Pat Mahomes pic.twitter.com/naMElg0RYU — Return Of The Crooklyn Doge-rs 🇯🇲 (@ChrisDyceII) July 13, 2023

Maxx Crosby Excited to Play Against Patrick Mahomes Again

It’s been a one-sided rivalry between the Raiders and the Chiefs. In his career, Maxx Crosby is 1-7 against Kansas City. Despite the fact that Las Vegas hasn’t won often against their rival, Crosby still gets excited to play against Patrick Mahomes.

“In reality, it’s awesome getting to see Mahomes,” Crosby said this week, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “The dude is a dog, there’s a reason why he wins. That’s the type of guys I want around me. That’s why we compete. I know I’m one of the best, he’s one of the best and that’s what brings that competitive nature out of us.

“So, people getting to see that is pretty cool.”

Crosby is up for the challenge even though the Raiders have struggled against the Chiefs. Kansas City doesn’t look unbeatable this season and has lost three games already. If there was ever a year for the Raiders to have a chance against the Chiefs, it’s this year. Beating the defending Super Bowl champions could be the boost the Raiders need for a late-season run.