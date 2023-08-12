Raiders Receive Word on Severity of Davante Adams’ Injury

The Las Vegas Raiders got their first big scare of training camp during an August 11 joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. During the first play of team drills, star wide receiver Davante Adams got hit hard by 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward, which caused him to leave the field limping as he pointed at his calf.

He did not return to practice. Fortunately, it appears to only be a minor injury, per an August 11 tweet from Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Adams' injury is minor, per source. https://t.co/PSKp4ypA6E — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) August 11, 2023

The fact that it wasn’t a major injury was confirmed by head coach Josh McDaniels following the practice.

“I don’t think it was crazy serious,” McDaniels said of Adams during his post-practice media availability. “”It was just kind of a bang-bang play. Totally clean, on both sides.”

Adams is a team captain and one of the best players on the Raiders. Losing him for any period of time would be a serious blow to the offense. As a veteran entering his 10th season, it’s not as important for him to be at every practice. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders let him sit out for a week or so.

Jakobi Meyers Addresses Davante Adams’ Injury

Davante Adams is a big reason why the Raiders should feel like they can be competitive in any game they play this season. He was named First-Team All-Pro for the third-straight time and was elected as the 13th-best player in the entire NFL by the players.

The Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers in free agency this offseason and he hasn’t gotten a chance to share the field during a game with Adams. He’s hoping that the injury is only minor.

“I’m just hoping he’s healthy,” Meyers said during his August 11 media availability. “He brings a lot to this team. We appreciate him, and we just want him to be back to himself.”

49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks thought it was a clean play but is hoping that Adams can get back onto the field quickly.

“Unfortunate Adams went down,” Wilks said in a press conference after practice. “I really just thought it was a bang-bang hit – definitely nothing intentional, and definitely hoping that he has a speedy recovery because he’s definitely one of the top players in this league. So, want to see him out there performing and doing his thing.”

Adams was almost certainly not going to play in the Raiders’ August 13 preseason debut against the 49ers but now it is definitely not going to happen.

Las Vegas Raiders Defense Impresses in Joint Practice

During the August 11 practice with the 49ers, the Raiders’ defense intercepted the ball six times. That’s how many interceptions the entire defense had combined last season. It’s just practice but the 49ers have an elite offense filled with playmakers. It’s a very good sign that the defense was able to dominate them in practice.

New linebacker Robert Spillane had two of the six interceptions and believes that the Raiders’ defense is getting disrespected heading into the season.

“Everyone on this defense has a chip on their shoulder,” Spillane said during his August 11 media availability. “We’re looked at as a weak point and one of the weakest defenses in the league. And we don’t see ourselves as that, so it’s our opportunity to go out there and compete every day, make each other better and just be a cohesive unit.”