Raiders Named Fit for Polarizing $242 Million QB in 2024

The Denver Broncos made a bold move when head coach Sean Payton revealed that starting quarterback Russell Wilson is headed to the bench. Wilson is likely to get cut after the season, per a December 27 X post from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

Though Wilson hasn’t played his best football in the last couple of seasons, he’s proven in 2023 that he’s at least a capable starter. If he’s cut, there should be no shortage of teams looking into him. Tashan Reed of The Athletic detailed why the Las Vegas Raiders could be a fit for Wilson.

“He’s no longer a Pro Bowl-level player, but he’s still a starting-caliber quarterback,” Reed wrote in a December 28 column. “If he’s willing to sign for cheap and the Raiders aren’t able to draft their quarterback of the future, perhaps signing him to compete with Aidan O’Connell for the starting job could make sense.”

Wilson hasn’t even started the five-year, $242 million contract the Broncos gave him in 2022 so the Raiders almost certainly wouldn’t be interested in trading for the quarterback. If he does indeed get cut, his price should be much lower, especially since he’ll still have $85 million in guarantees coming from Denver.

Why Russell Wilson Could Make Sense for Las Vegas Raiders

While rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell has shown some flashes for the Raiders this season, he’s likely not going to be the start next season. He lacks the athletic upside to be a franchise quarterback. Finding a quarterback will be atop the Raiders’ to-do list this offseason.

Russell Wilson is not a player the team should give a long-term deal to. The smartest thing would be for the Raiders to find a rookie quarterback to build around. If the team drafts a quarterback that needs some work but Las Vegas wants to compete, Wilson could be a high-end bridge quarterback.

He’s thrown 26 touchdowns to just eight interceptions this season. The Broncos’ benching seems to be more of a philosophical change for the offense than it has to do with his overall play. Now, Wilson is not a player the Raiders should build around. He’s 35 and his play has been declining. He’d only make sense as a one-year rental to help keep the offense productive while a rookie develops.

Las Vegas Raiders’ QB Plans for 2024

It’s difficult to know what the Raiders might do at quarterback in 2024 until a general manager is named. Interim general manager Champ Kelly appears to be the favorite for the job and he understands the importance of finding a quarterback.

It’s highly unlikely the Raiders head into the 2024 season with the same quarterback room of Aidan O’Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer. All three of them are immobile and have little upside. LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels makes the most sense in Las Vegas due to his previous ties to interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

However, the Raiders would likely need to trade up to get him in the draft. Considering how important it is for the team to get a franchise quarterback, Las Vegas should be heavily involved in potential trades up in the draft.