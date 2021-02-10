Raiders Betting Favorites to Pull off Trade for Super Bowl-Winning Star

Just when you thought the Las Vegas Raiders trade rumors couldn’t any wilder, Russell Wilson may have hinted that he wants out of Seattle.

The quarterback is fed up with the subpar pass protection the team has been giving him. While he’s still given no indication that he’s going to request a trade, it’s a potentially volatile situation brewing for the Seahawks. If the two teams decide to part ways, Wilson is going to be one of the most sought after players to ever hit the trade market.

A report came out recently from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora where he said that the Raiders could have interest in the quarterback. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas appear to agree as the Raiders are the favorites to trade for Wilson right now (+300), according to SportsBetting.ag.

The Dallas Cowboys are second (+600) with the Jacksonville Jaguars third (+700). A lot can still happen in regards to Wilson but it is certainly notable that oddsmakers believe the Raiders are his most likely landing spot if he leaves.

Wilson Is Tired of Getting Hit

Wilson has been pressured 2,357 times since he entered the league in 2012, which is 215 more than any other quarterback, according to Pro Football Focus. His pass protection has been so bad that he can’t hide his frustration anymore.

“Like any player, you never want to get hit,” Wilson said, per ESPN. “That’s the reality of playing this position; ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. But at the same time, it’s part of the job and everything else. I think that the reality is that I’ve definitely been hit. I’ve been sacked almost 400 times, so we’ve got to get better. I’ve got to find ways to get better too.”

There have been times over the last few years where Wilson has looked like the best football player in the world. Over the years, the Seahawks have not been good about surrounding him with enough talent. DK Metcalf looks like he’ll be the first superstar wide receiver he’s ever had to throw to. Put him behind a stout Raiders offensive line and give him Darren Waller to play with, and imagine the possibilities.

Trading for Wilson Won’t Be Easy

The only way Wilson is getting dealt is if he forces his way out. It’s going to take time to know for sure if he wants to get moved. Aaron Rodgers made a little comment about his uncertain future directly after a playoff loss and everybody ran with the narrative that he wanted to be traded. Now, nobody is really talking about how Rodgers could be available.

Wilson still has three years left on his contract and the Seahawks do have a very good team. This is a completely different situation than what Deshaun Watson is dealing with in Houston. Wilson could be trying to force his way out but what he’s likely trying to do is hold Seattle’s feet to the fire so that they invest in the offensive line this offseason. Crazy things can happen but it’s hard to see Wilson playing anywhere other than Seattle.

