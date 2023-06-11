Proposed Trade Adds Former 1st-Round Pick QB to Raiders

Until Jimmy Garoppolo passes a physical and returns to the practice field, the Las Vegas Raiders will be questioned about their quarterback position. The team does not have a viable starter on the roster outside of Garoppolo. Aidan O’Connell is a rookie and Brian Hoyer hasn’t won a start since 2016.

There aren’t a ton of great options in free agency but perhaps the Raiders could look to see who is available in a trade. Heavy Sports’ Matt Lombardo spoke to an NFL offensive coach who believes Las Vegas should hit up the San Francisco 49ers about a possible Sam Darnold Trade.

“I’d trade for Sam Darnold today,” the coach told Lombardo. “They have big issues out there, because they don’t have money to make a big trade. Especially when you’re talking about a quarterback.”

There has been talk about Darnold starting over Trey Lance until Brock Purdy gets healthy. Purdy got injured in the NFC Championship Game and it was thought he might miss time during the 2023 season. He may have a chance to start Week 1 as his recovery is going well. If that’s the case, the 49ers could rather keep Lance as the backup over Darnold thanks to his familiarity with the system and dual-threat ability. That would open the door for the Raiders to get Darnold at a cheap price. It shouldn’t take more than a sixth-round pick to get the former No. 3 pick in a trade.

Darnold Has yet to Play in Solid Offensive System

Darnold would be very fortunate to get some snaps as the 49ers’ starting quarterback this season. He has never been able to play with a great offense before. Kyle Shanahan is a top-five offensive coach in the NFL and San Francisco is stacked with great pieces on offense. If he even gets the chance to play in a few games, that could seriously help his stock.

There was a reason Darnold was the No. 3 pick in 2018 coming out of USC but he played for the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. Both of those teams have been a mess for years. The 49ers have one of the most stable situations in the league so it’s a good landing spot for him. However, if Purdy is back, it’s possible Darnold never sees the field in San Francisco.

Are Raiders a Good Fit for Darnold?

It’s still questionable if Josh McDaniels has what it takes to be a good head coach but he has proven many times that he’s one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. Darnold coming to Las Vegas isn’t as good of a landing spot as San Francisco but it’s certainly better than New York and Carolina. He’d be able to play with Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers and Josh Jacobs. That would be the best group of playmakers he’s ever been able to play with.

Now, the Raiders might have concerns with Darnold. He hasn’t played well throughout his career. McDaniels would really have to work with him to see if there’s still potential there. If all they have to do is risk a sixth-round pick, it could be worth a shot if Garoppolo isn’t healthy enough to play.